Yeppoon sculpture gets Australian Street Art Award

A Yeppoon sculpture has received a top gong at the 2020 Australian Street Art Awards.

The Australian Street Art Awards encourage Australians to explore the world-class street and public art that is safely accessible all year round and found in every corner of the country.

With rigorous judging by tourism and public art leaders from across the country, plus second-tier auditing and due diligence, a win has the credence of the art tourism sector.

The Australovenator Dinosaur Family sculpture at Yeppoon took out the bronze award for the Best Landmark Sculpture.

Queensland took home a third of the national awards.

“These Queensland winners are not only making the state a more vibrant place for visitors but are also contributing to Queensland regaining its tourism footing, which pre-COVID brought the state $28 billion annually,” Awards director Liz Rivers said.

The top gong on the night went to a South Australian mega mural – the Karoonda Silo Art is another Australian first that is managed in part by Illuminart, the same digital art tourism company that created North Burnett’s “Language of the Land” sculpture.

The Karoonda Silo Art is a daytime mural and after-dark projection show, a combination that attracted the highest overall score to win the 2020 Best of the Best Australian Street Art Award.

“Australia has a long history of creating superlative public art that captivates visitors. Until these awards were launched in 2019 there had never been a way of rewarding and supporting destinations like North Burnett, Fraser Coast and Goondiwindi that create these stunning art-related experiences for travellers,” Ms Rivers said.

“Public art has now come into its own with people journeying hundreds or sometimes thousands of kilometres to experience a silo art trail or see a sculpture in an extraordinary landscape, such as the outback.

“Free outdoor activities have also gained favour over the past year. That makes trips to see murals, sculptures, monuments and mega pieces like silo art the perfect holiday thrill.”

Queensland’s Gold Winners:

• ‘Language of the Land’: Located within the grounds of the RM Williams Australian Bush Learning Centre – North Burnett Visitor Centre in Eidsvold. Australia’s first sound and light show projected onto a custom-made sculpture. which won the Best Landmark Sculpture category.

A Maryborough memorial that honours Duncan Chapman, the first Allied soldier to step foot ashore at Gallipoli: It took out the Best Monument or Memorial category. ‘Gallipoli to Armistice’ includes a bronze statue of Chapman, eight-metre-high steel girders that represent the Gallipoli cliffs, a memorial walk, audio experiences and stories of other Australians who made critical contributions during the Great War. It is a must see when visiting the Fraser Coast region.

• The Yelarbon Graincorp Silo Art: Only half an hour east of Goondiwindi in Southern Queensland. The giant mural that spreads over seven silos won the Best Rural Art Award. It is entitled ‘When the Rain Comes’ and depicts a child playing in an idyllic lagoon on the edge of the spinifex. The Yelarbon mural also took home the Bronze Award for Best Mega Mural.

Other Queensland winners are:

• Best Street Art Trail, Silver Award: Maryborough Mural Trail, Maryborough

• Best Rural Art, Bronze Award: Monto Artway, Monto

• Best Sculpture Park or Trail, Bronze Award: The Lake Dunn Sculpture Trail, Barcaldine.