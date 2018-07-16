Yeppoon Seagulls defeat Tannum in stunning 60-0 sweep

RUGBY LEAGUE: In the last home game of the season, Yeppoon Seagulls soared to victory against Tannum Sands on Saturday, taking out an A-grade clean sweep of 60-0.

Seagulls club president Steven Stafford said it was a "clinical” game, with the team putting the pressure on Tannum after the first 20 minutes.

"It was a good performance... the boys played good and it was a good steady game,” he said.

"At half time we were 28-0... it was steady through most of the game. "We had a lot of reserves playing up who could possibly play A-grade... I'm very happy with how they're going. "It's the consistency of Scott Minto and his coaching team who've really called on the players to put in the effort and work as a team.”

Seagulls reserves beat Tannum 60-28.