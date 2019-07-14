Yeppoon Seagulls hold the top spot after convincing win

BIG WIN: Yeppoon's Sam Stibbard is congratulated by a teammate after scoring a try.

A-GRADE RUGBY LEAGUE: North Chargers had little else to celebrate after opening the scoring at Browne Park on Saturday night as they went down 12-57 to Yeppoon Seagulls in a top-of-the-table clash.

The opening six minutes saw an even back and forth between the teams before Chargers' full-back Martin Crough put the first points on the board, converted by Mitchel Smith.

However, what was expected to be a blockbuster clash soon turned into a one-sided affair as a flurry of tries from Seagulls' Samuel Stibbards, Dean Blackman, and Jared Owens pushed Yeppoon's lead out to 6-30.

Crough found the line again in the dying seconds of the first half and a straight kick from Smith brought the Chargers within 18 points of their opponents going into the break.

But the efforts of Crough and Smith at the end of the first half would prove futile as Yeppoon put the foot down in the second half.

Jace O'Neill, William Neven, Samuel Lollo and Gavin Hiscox found the line in the second half.

Blackman finished off a perfect night with the boot with a field goal with just over two minutes remaining on the clock.

The win has the Seagulls five points clear on the top of the ladder with only three rounds left before finals.

Last week, Seagulls coach Shaun Goode told The Morning Bulletin that structure would be the key to getting up over the Chargers.

Saturday night proved a success for the Seagulls' as their defensive lines were ultimately too strong for the Norths side.

