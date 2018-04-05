Yeppoon Seagulls memorial day honours dedicated past member

FAMILY MAN: Todd Sleeman with his wife Ursula and their three children, Tom, Clayton and Sophie.

FAMILY MAN: Todd Sleeman with his wife Ursula and their three children, Tom, Clayton and Sophie. Contributed

HE LIVED and breathed football and now he is honoured in it through his legacy.

The Yeppoon Seagulls is hosting tomorrow a football day, the Inaugural Todd Sleeman Memorial Trophy Game, in remembrance of one of their ex-players and beloved committee members.

Todd sadly passed away on January 26 earlier this year at the age of 57.

He was diagnosed with Myeloma, an untreatable cancer of the plasma cells in February 2016.

Todd spent six months in hospital in Brisbane and it was contained to a treatable level.

Unfortunately the cancer came back in October 2017, this time aggressively attacking his kidney.

Despite the immense pain he would have been in, his wife Ursula was deeply proud of how he handled the disease and treatments that followed.

"How he fought the disease, he rarely complained, he did his best to protect us,” she said.

Todd was born in Rockhampton and spent his childhood years at Cawarral and Barlow's Hill before attending high school at St Brendan's in Yeppoon.

After schooling, he began his working career at Livingstone Shire Council in the rates department in 1978.

But his true passion lied in sport.

He was probably one of Australia's biggest Broncos fans.

"Sometimes I thought it came first between us,” Ursula said.

"He was an avid supporter, he had all the merchandise.

"Todd would always support the Broncos, no matter what year it was, or whether they had a gun side leading into pre-season or not.

"He got so much joy from the Broncos and especially enjoyed watching young players from Central Queensland.”

Channelling his passion into his everyday life, Todd was a dedicated Yeppoon Seagulls football player from the 80's to the early 90's.

Todd and Ursula married in 1990 and they began family life.

As Todd was getting older and injuries were becoming more frequent, he became more heavily involved with the committee side of things.

"He was a treasurer, support games, do training, cook barbecues, he was always around the team, he rallied them, on game days he was always there wherever the game was,” Ursula said.

On the side, between juggling family life, full-time work and a heavily vested involvement in the local footy team, Todd studied an Associate Diploma in Business and a Bachelor of Business majoring in Accounting part-time for 10 years.

Upon becoming qualified, Todd applied for manager roles where he was offered the role of Director of Corporate and Community Services at the Banana Shire Council in Biloela.

Moving to Biloela in 2001, Todd still stayed involved with the Yeppoon Seagulls where he could.

He made a difference to a number players and club members which is represented in the fact that they are holding a day in honour of him.

"It's a recognition of his legacy,” Ursula said.

The club approached Todd's family and Ursula was beyond words when they mentioned it to her.

"We were humbled and honoured as Todd would have been,” she said.

"We thought it was a really thoughtful thing to do and we really appreciate it.

"Todd would have been very surprised.”

Todd's parents Keith and Judy Sleeman always thought highly of their son and what he had achieved.

"They have been proud of Todd all his life and this just adds to that, it's nice to have that recognition,” Ursula said.

Six games will held tomorrow with clubs from across Rockhampton, Biloela, Ipswich, Yeppoon and Gladstone.

"I am excited and looking forward to it, it's something positive to his memory,” Ursula said.

"We are doing some fund raising for the Leukaemia Foundation as well so the money will go to a good cause.”

Todd's memory will live on through his children, Thomas, 27, Clayton, 24 and Sophie, 8.

"He was a family man, he provided well for his family, he worked well for his family, he had a good work ethic, loving husband, loved to travel, he'd have his boys trips and his family trips

"He was a decent hard working person.”