Yeppoon Seagulls' Saturday wins in Todd Sleeman Memorial

TAKING FLIGHT: Yeppoon Seagulls's Jamie Minto takes a run towards the try line. Allan Reinikka ROK070418aleague2

RUGBY LEAGUE: Debuting the Todd Sleeman Memorial Trophy, the Yeppoon Seagulls took an impressive charge over their Biloela adversaries on Saturday, winning the A-grade match 34-18.

The Under 20s side took out a 26-18 against Biloela.

Despite an impressive start to the season with two rounds of wins, the Seagals were beaten by the Wallabies at Barmaryee 38-4.

"They were surprisingly jovial afterwards,” Seagulls coach Steven Stafford said.

"The coach, Margaret Grant, and Paul Minto said they're proud and there was no negativity which comes through the whole club.

"They learn from every game. They're happy to play footy and there was a lot of support.

"They'll come back from this one.”

The women's side had three debuts and showcased some "outstanding” talent on the day, with Meg Neven and Shae Minto keeping up with the formidable Wallabies side.

"The Wallabies are big and very experienced and we had three debutantes that have never played before,” Stafford said.

"It was a bit of a lesson but they were still quite good and happy at the end of it to have gone up against such a quality team.

"The Wallabies have been playing together a long time and they're top of the table.”

Jo Dziecko was named player of the match.

"They never gave in and they up against a big and fast side,” Stafford said.

"This was the Seagulls first real opportunity and they banded together afterwards and took it well.”

The A-grade team "came off good” in a "surprisingly stiff competition”.

"It was quite a close game and they were about 10-10 at half time and a bit after half time they got away to 30-10.

"Then Biloela got to try in the latter stages and got to 30-18.”

However in the "middle period of the second half”, the Seagulls came back with another try at 34-18.

Man of the match Toby Frater made his debut after being moved up from the Under 20s to play for the A-grade team.

"He was a bit of a stand-out. He was very good,” Stafford said.

"The captain Sam Holzimer got player of the match. He was solid and led by example.

"It was a good day and there were no injuries anywhere.

"In the Under 20s, we only had 12 players to match Biloela's 12 players and we did pretty well.”

Results were unable to be found for this weekend's additional rugby league games or the Seagulls' reserve grade win.