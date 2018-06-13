Yeppoon Seagulls star poised for Capras debut

BIG BREAK: Jamie Minto is in line to make his CQ Capras debut against Easts Tigers this weekend.

BIG BREAK: Jamie Minto is in line to make his CQ Capras debut against Easts Tigers this weekend. LEEANN BOOTH

RUGBY LEAGUE: Yeppoon Seagulls sensation Jamie Minto is a good chance to make his debut for the Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras this weekend.

The talented winger is on standby for Chanel Seigafo, who is in "extreme doubt” after injuring his ankle in the Capras' one-point loss to Tweed Heads last weekend.

That has Minto poised for a start against the Easts Tigers at Suzuki Stadium at 2pm on Sunday.

Capras' coach Kim Williams is confident Minto will do a good job if called upon.

"It's a great achievement by Jamie who's come through the Yeppoon system and played representative football this year, firstly for the Rocky Rustlers and then got selected in the Central Crows,” Williams said.

"He's having a great season so far. He was good in our trial matches and has been pressing for selection for a number of weeks.

"He may well get his chance this week and it's credit to the young man if he does.”

Aaron Teroi will have a fitness test tonight to determine if he will line up for the Capras this weekend. Chris Ison ROK020618ccapras11

Aaron Teroi, who has been starting hooker in the absence of the injured Billy Gilbert, is also in doubt and will undergo a fitness test tonight.

If he is ruled out, Darcy Davey will start at No.9.

Vice-captain Oliver Percy will slot back into the forward pack after being unavailable last week.

There will be some positional changes up front, with Bill Cullen and Dave Taylor to start back in the second row after rotating between prop and second row over the last few weeks and Jerry Key moving back into the middle.

The Capras scored a thrilling 15-14 win over Easts in the opening round at Browne Park.

Williams said his players could take some confidence from that but he knows they will be a different proposition at home. "They're a bit hot and cold. Two weeks ago they had an outstanding win and then last week they were held to nil by the Blackhawks.

Capras coach Kim Williams: "We just need to improve a little bit again this week.” Chris Ison ROK130618ccapras1

"We'll certainly take some encouragement from that and knowing that we beat them back in Round 1 should help us with that mental side of things.

"It's a game we'll go into confident, knowing we've beaten them in the past, but it's fair to say they've got a strong squad again and they're always a little bit harder to beat down at their home stadium.”

The Capras have lost their past six games and are 13th on the ladder but Williams said it was important to keep things in perspective.

"We lost by one point (last week) to a top-six team loaded with some NRL stars so that's the way we're looking at it, we're just being really positive.

"We took Redcliffe to the 78th minute a few weeks ago so we know we're very close and we've just got to stick to it.

"We just need to improve a little bit again this week. I feel over the last month we have improved each game and it's just that we've been playing very good sides who have been good enough to beat us.

"The efforts going in we're just not getting the rewards for at the moment but that will turn if we keep working hard.”

CAPRAS SQUAD

1. Zeik Foster 2. Junior Kirisome 3. Connor Broadhurst 4. Nathan Bassani 5. Chanel Seigafo 6. Maipele Morseau 7. Blake Goodman 8. Oliver Percy (c) 9. Aaron Teroi 10. Jerry Key (c) 11. Bill Cullen 12. Dave Taylor 13. Jamie Hill 14. Darcy Davey 15. Dave Cowhan 16. Peter Rogers 17. Brad Lupi 18. Aaron Flanagan 19. Luke George 20. Jamie Minto