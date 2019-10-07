Menu
CATTLE STAMPEDE: The start of last year's Pinefiesta Stampeding with the Bulls in James Street Yeppoon.
News

Yeppoon set for beach running of the bulls Cattle hit beach to raise funds

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
7th Oct 2019 3:00 PM
SPECTATORS will go bonkers when they see the newest bovine to participate in a unique footrace on the Capricorn Coast this weekend.

Organised by Yeppoon Lions Tropical Pinefest Committee, the Pinefiesta Stampeding with the Bulls open footrace will be staged on Yeppoon main beach for the first time on Saturday.

Imported specifically for this year’s Pinefest event, a hilarious Friesian cow called ‘Holy Cow’, will join five other bulls to be rounded up and sold by auction before the race to raise money for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

Inside these inflatable cattle outfits are volunteers who will race for $500 in cash prizes and share half the prize value with bidders who bought them.

Sponsored by Central Queensland Waste Management, the 200 metre flagged racecourse from the beach below the stage, north past Yeppoon Surf Life Saving clubhouse, features a 200 metre by 200 metre race for the stampeding bulls and the cow and a 1200 metre race of six by 200 metre laps for each of the open footrace.

Co-ordinator of the Stampeding with the bulls Brian Dorey couldn’t wait for the huge inflatable comical cow outfit to be named ‘Holy Cow’ to arrive from the makers this week.

NEW CONTENDER: The new Friesian cow, Holy Cow, will race against the bulls.
“It will stampede with five inflatable bulls, chased by separate male and female footrace entrants for a total $1500 in cash prize money and gold, silver and bronze medallions,” Mr Dorey said.

He said the spectacle of bovines would start with an orchestral rendition of the Bolero to accompany the herding of the bulls, to parade in front of the beachfront stage before being auctioned by stock and station agent, John Millroy.

“Cash prize money (total) of $1000 will award the first six winning places in each of the male and female footraces,” he said.

The proceeds from the auction and entries in the event will be donated to The Royal Flying Doctor Service.

Yeppoon Lions members will collect gold coin donations from the spectators after the auction.

Entrants can pay $5 as an individual or $20 for a team of six. Minimum age 14yrs.

The race on Yeppoon main beach starts at 3.20pm on Saturday.

