Yeppoon set for new $30m development

An artist's impression of what the new $30m development next to Yeppoon's Strand Hotel would look like.

THE ever-changing face of Yeppoon’s foreshore is set to undergo another significant makeover with an exciting new $30 million residential and retail development planned.

Under an application lodged with Livingstone Shire Council on Friday, the buildings from The Strand Hotel bottleshop on Anzac Parade to Queen Street would be bulldozed to make way for the seven-storey Mint Apartments complex.

The Strand Hotel would remain as is.

Strand Hotel Yeppoon director David Shannon said the plans were for 45 apartments on six levels with the ground floor dedicated to retail.

The complex would incorporate top-level penthouses, a rooftop pool and entertaining area, as well as outdoor dining.

“We want to take things up a notch on what currently exists by moving away from apartments as such to build something more like houses,” Mr Shannon said.

“The biggest feedback we’ve received over the years, is if there were bigger apartments, people would love to live in them.

“People here are used to living in big houses - it’s not like in the city where an 80sqm apartment with two bedrooms suffices.

“We want to make all of the apartments larger, all with an ocean view, with a focus on providing something that people can live in rather than just rent out.”

An artist's impression of the development with the existing multi-level car parking facility to the left.

Mr Shannon said the retail component would offer variety.

“We want a mix of things - obviously dining is going to be the main element with a lovely restaurant/cafe,” he said.

Subject to getting council approval, Mr Shannon said construction could begin in 12 months.

“We’re hopeful that we get the support of council but we’ll find that out in the coming months,” he said.

“We’ve been having discussions with council for about six weeks now and there has already been some amendments made to keep officers happy on a few things, so we’re hopeful that it’s not going to be a long drawn-out affair (to get approval).”

The architect for the proposed development, Tim Stewart, who also designed Yeppoon’s multi-level car parking facility, said the plan was to make a statement with the structure.

“We came up with this idea of making an organic, undulating sort of facade that had some softness about it but was still quite powerful in its effect,” he said.

“These more organic forms are a bit of a trend these days and in a seaside town, the curve is something that people can relate to in terms of the ocean.”

Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig said the proposed development was great news for not just the Capricorn Coast but the whole region.

“It’s the signature corner of the main street of Yeppoon and the foreshore,” Cr Ludwig said.

“One of the major contributing factors (to the development application being submitted) has been the investment that council, with the support of state and federal governments, has made in delivering a world-class foreshore.

“This has certainly sparked huge interest both regionally and nationally in the Capricorn Coast as a positive place to be investing with our tourism future well and truly on the rise.”