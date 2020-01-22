Yeppoon Sharks make a splash at championships

SPRINT SENSATION: Rising star Taylah Sweet on her way to breaking her own 10 years 50m butterfly record.

YEPPOON Sharks Swimming Club took 17 members to Emerald to compete at the CQ Sprint Championships and came home with amazing results, including age champion awards for three members and age champion runners up for another four swimmers.

Club coach Glen Skinner said it was a champion effort by all the team that attended the event.

“It was one of the best collective efforts as a club we have had at a regional championships competition, we are all very pleased with the results,” Mr Skinner said.

“The pool and club are working well together to best support the swimmers achieve their sporting goals.

“The CQ Sprint Championships is a pinnacle event on the swimming calendar where the fastest swimmers from across CQ gather to compete.

“This event is one of the last for swimmers to achieve qualifying times for the Queensland Sprint Championships to be held in Brisbane in mid-February.”

Fellow head coach Gracie Wellspring said she was really impressed with not only the results, but the way the swimmers went about their swims.

“Their application was really good and swimmers gave their all,” Ms Wellspring said.

“Rising star Taylah Sweet (10) continued to rewrite the record books, breaking a 36-year-old record in the 10yrs 50m backstroke and bettering her own record in the 50m butterfly.

“The Yeppoon team performed very well with Jordon McCann, 16, Taylah Sweet, 10, and Ashley Jones, 8, all achieving age champion status.

“Hannah Richardson, 16, Jorden Vines, 15, Caitlin Jones, 14, and Cliodhna O’Reilly, 9, all winning age championship runners-up titles.”

In addition to being club coaches, Glenn Skinner and Gracie Wellspring are now the new managers of the Yeppoon Aquatic Centre.