Yeppoon shed raid uncovers addict diesel fitter's meth lab

A MAN found with enough material to make 70 points of methamphetamines was going to use it himself, his defence lawyer told the court.

Daniel Charles Alick, 34, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton District Court on Friday to one count of producing a dangerous drug and one of possessing a dangerous drug.

Crown prosecutor Megan Jones, in reading out related criminal history, pointed to when police found drug production material in a unit Alick was living in at Yeppoon in 2011.

He was sentenced this time for the chemicals and equipment police found in the shed on September 13, 2016, where he was sleeping on a make-shift bed where an uncapped syringe was found.

Ms Jones said police found assorted cold and flu tablet containers in an Adidas bag and in a drawer, a clip seal bag of crystalline substance weighing 0.519 grams of meth along with 10 clip seal bags containing 0.135 grams.

She said there were three bottles containing a clear liquid located on a table and a plastic bag nearby contained 213 white tablets which turned out to be ephedrine.

Also located was glassware, sodium hydroxide, pseudoephedrine, codeine and ethanol all used in the production of meth.

The total weight of pseudoephedrine 171.5 grams.

Ms Jones said the estimated maximum amount of meth that could be made from the seized items was 7.75grams or 70 points.

Defence barrister Jordan Ahlstrand said at the time, Alick was using seven points of meth a day.

He claimed his client was making meth for his own use.

Mr Ahlstrand said the qualified mechanic/diesel fitter started taking meth when he was 22.

Despite the previous offending, the nine-days pre-sentence custody was the first time Alick had spent time in jail.

Judge Michael Burnett gave Alick an 18-month jail term head sentence with a parole release date of April 6, 2018.

"You plainly have a drug problem and don't seem to be doing much to address it.”