Yeppoon Show Society seeking ambassadors

IF YOU are a young person who has always loved the show and all things agriculture, the Yeppoon Show Society is on the lookout for a Junior Miss Showgirl, Miss Showgirl and a male or female Rural Ambassador.

In 2020 the Queensland Sub Chamber has introduced a Junior Miss Showgirl regional competition, which will be held in conjunction with the Miss Showgirl and Rural Ambassador regional finals.

Show societies from the 16 Central Queensland Sub Chamber regions of Baralaba, Callide Valley, Gladstone, Mackay, Marlborough, Moura, Mt Larcom, Pioneer Valley, Ridgelands, Rockhampton, Sarina, The Caves, Mt Morgan, Wowan, Theodore and Yeppoon are encouraged to enter a Junior Miss Showgirl, Miss Showgirl and a Rural Ambassador entrant to compete in the regional final to be held on June 27, 2020, in Yeppoon.

Yeppoon Show president Ken Landsberg said the showgirl and rural ambassador competitions were not beauty contests, nor intelligence tests.

“The awards are an opportunity to improve skills in leadership, community involvement, key management and confidence,” Mr Landsberg said.

“They are competitions where the winners are introduced as the ambassadorial representative of all Central Queensland agricultural shows in 2021.

“The introduction of the new Junior Miss Showgirl, along with the Miss Showgirl and Rural Ambassador awards provides the opportunity for younger entrants to also gain experience and knowledge about the agricultural industry and the show industry.”

Mr Landsberg said the Rural Ambassador competition was a national competition aimed at young rural adults who had a passion for living and working in rural communities.

“The competition aims to discover the next generation of rural leaders who have the desire to represent and promote their community, their region and their state (Agricultural Shows Australia),” he said.

“The purpose of all the awards is to provide a platform for entrants to highlight the importance of young people in rural and regional Queensland, in particular those associated with the agricultural show movement.

“For the Junior Miss Showgirl entrants, it is an opportunity to meet other young and motivated regional entrants, to share ideas, experience competition and to gain knowledge about agriculture and show society movement for future competitions.

“This is an opportunity to promote your region, meet a lot of new friends and gain skills and confidence that will stay with you throughout your life.”

For more information phone Ken Landsberg on 0418 792 993 or Serena Kase on 0419 196 501.

DETAILS:

Junior Miss Showgirl

- Aged 15–18 years old, female, Australian born or Australian citizen.

Miss Showgirl

- Aged 18–28 years old, female, Australian born or Australian citizen and unmarried.

Rural Ambassador

- Aged 20–29 years old, male or female, Australian born or Australian citizen.