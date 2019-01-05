Yeppoon singer captivates music industry with debut single

YEPPOON MUSICIAN: Olivia Dennis is taking the Australian music industry by storm with her music act D E N N I S.

FOR former Yeppoon girl Olivia Dennis, hearing her debut single Alive on Triple J was a dream come true.

After moving to the Gold Coast five years ago to study at the Conservatory of Music, the 22-year old is certainly making her mark on the Australian music industry.

Not expecting anything major to happen when she posted the song online, Miss Dennis said 2018 was an overwhelming year for her.

"I thought I'd put it online and a few people would go 'oh this is really awesome' and then that would be as far as it would go,” she said.

"It has taken me by surprise and it has been really awesome.”

Miss Dennis said it was a bit of an adjustment moving to the Gold Coast after living her whole life in Yeppoon.

Maddy Chalk & Olivia Dennis pump out some sweet tunes at Y4 last Thursday night Photo Trish Bowman / Capricorn Coast Mirror Trish Bowman

"I think that growing up in Yeppoon is more sheltered in some ways,” she said.

"When I first moved down here everyone thought I had a bit of a country accent and sort of assumed that I played country or folk music, kind of a more coastal country sound.

"When I did move down I think I was a little bit lost in what musical direction I was heading in, but I think where I'm at now and the project that I've launched I think it is probably a little bit more by living on the Gold Coast and maturing, meeting people, and experiencing new things.”

Making last year all the more memorable, she said it was a total surprise to find out her song was going to get airtime on such a well known and loved radio station.

"It was a pretty surreal moment,” she said.

"I got an email to say that they were going to play my song on Richard Kingsmill's 2018 show.

"I knew when it was coming so I made sure I was in my car and listening when it was on.”

Olivia Dennis sang a rendition of Nora Jones' 'Don't Know Why' Photo Sophie Jackson / Capricorn Coast Mirror RCC010911countusin2 Sophie Jackson

Working with renowned producer Jarryd Shuker on the track, Miss Dennis said the process of creating the song was unforgettable.

"I got in contact with Jarryd (Shuker) who was basically a friend of a friend and I started working with him and we produced the song in 2018,” she said.

"It sounded so different to what I thought it would sound like when I wrote it and Jarryd just put new life into it and gave it a whole new twist and I think is sounds really great.”

With her star firmly on the rise and her name well and truly making waves, Miss Dennis is one to watch out for.

Under her the stage name De n n i s., her first single has garnered a major buzz from giants of the Australian music industry and lovers of Australian indie-pop music.

Richard Kingsmill, host of Triple J's 2018 program, said of the track "Genre-wise, she's working in a crowded field.

"But she's managed to stand out of the crowd with this debut.”

After receiving such high praise from major influencers in the local music industry, Miss Dennis has been overwhelmed by the amazing response and inspired to keep moving in the same direction with her music.

Saying the single is '100 per cent' a taste of more things to come in 2019 from D e n n i s., she thinks 2019 is going to be just as big and exciting as 2018 was.

"I've got an EP that's probably going to come out half way through this year,” Miss Dennis said.

"The next single is going to released in the next few months and it's probably a little bit more poppy than Alive.”