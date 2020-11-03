Yeppoon singer-songwriter releases debut single

Australian county music singer Dustin Robertson who is based in Yeppoon

SINGER-SONGWRITER Dustin ‘Dusty’ Robertson has released his debut single, Show You Country, this month – a song to party to with your mates.

Dusty grew up in Birdsville and spent his early years as a horse breaker before managing a property near Warwick.

He now lives on the Capricorn Coast at Yeppoon and is a mixed martial artist.

Dusty wrote his debut single, Show You Country, after wanting to release a song that was about having fun, and not a serious heartbreak song like so many tracks out there at the moment.

“I wanted a song that people could party, dance and drink to,” he said.

“So many songs on the charts at the moment are about heartbreak and I didn’t want to write one about a truck or my girl leaving.”

Show You Country is a guitar-driven rocking country song that blends the country that Dusty grew up on with his Dad into Slim Dusty, and his mum playing Shania Twain and incorporates the country rock that he loves.

It’s a song that is simply for the fun of the music as Dusty sings of how country boys and girls know how to have the most fun of all.

The rocking country song was recorded in Queensland and mixed and mastered in the US by Mike Stankiewicz with musicians Kosta Theodosis on drums, Tim Galloway on lead guitar, and Judd Tiziani on bass playing on the track.

With the commercial release of Show You Country on November 12, Dusty aims to spread the word about his music and increase his gig and festival appearances in the coming year.

Connect with Dusty on Facebook at Country Boy Dusty.

