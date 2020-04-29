Yeppoon six-year-old philanthropist

Yeppoon RSL president Bill Tahu with Thomas and Jack Miller who helped raise funds to support the club’s veterans.

ONE SMALL gesture from a beautiful six-year-old lad was enough to melt hearts on Anzac Day as he strived to make a difference and show his respect for our service veterans.

Yeppoon’s youngest philanthropist in the making, Thomas Miller, has big dreams for the future to raise money for Yeppoon RSL and its veterans of war.

In readiness to be part of this year’s Anzac Day ‘Light up the Dawn’ service in his driveway, Thomas was captivated by making wreaths for his family’s front fence and baking Anzac biscuits with his mother Samantha with the help of little brother Jack, 4.

After discussions about the purpose of Anzac Day and why we honour people who served their country, Samantha said Thomas came up with the idea of raising money for Yeppoon RSL and its veterans.

“Originally the biscuits were to share, Thomas decided it would be great to put out a donation jar and ask people to contribute to raising funds.

“Thomas decided he would like to raise $100 and as his mother, I told him however much money we raised I would put the balance in to ensure he could donate his goal amount.”

Seventeen trays of gluten free and traditional Anzac biscuits later, and with help of dad Lee who provided a table for the goods, the family were ready to honour our veterans in what quickly became a touching tribute.

Samantha said she never anticipated what would happen next from one small kind-hearted gesture from her caring son.

“Our neighbours all came and purchased biscuits and they must have messaged others because we had people coming from all over the place to buy biscuits and help Thomas with his fundraising,” she said.

“Everyone was very mindful of maintaining social distancing, purchasing their biscuits and then moving off to their own space.

“Afterwards, we were counting the money together and both raised our eyes when the figure went over $100 and then went past $200.

“In all, Thomas raised $270 to donate to the RSL thanks to our generous neighbours and people who helped.

“Thomas was so excited; he couldn’t wait to present the funds to the RSL.

“Thomas is very switched on for his age and has decided that next year around Anzac Day, he will endeavour to raise $1000 to donate and given how enthusiastic he is to help others and show his support, I have no doubt he will find a way to make that happen.

“We are very proud of his desire to help others and look forward to seeing what he does in the future.”

Yeppoon RSL president Bill Tahu said he was touched by Thomas’s gesture and that of the young family.

“It’s truly wonderful to see each generation honouring our service men and women, many of whom gave their lives to create a better life for future generations,” Mr Tahu said.

“It is lovely that our younger people have been imparted with the story of our Anzacs and those who have served with pride for their country in the numerous conflicts our troops have engaged in.

“The money raised by Thomas will be used to help our veterans in the many programs we have on offer to assist with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.”