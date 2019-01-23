Yeppoon SLSC success at carnival and Qld events on weekend

SURF LIFE SAVING: Yeppoon Surf Life Saving Club had a successful weekend, pulling out great performances both at home and away.

BANDITS Women's Surf Boat Crew and Sweep Gary Wilkins represented Yeppoon Surf Life Saving Club at the invitational Queensland Selection Trials at Tugun.

BANDITS battled against tough conditions with "tight and fast racing” and finished with two fourth places and one third place. It was a first for the club, and they were the only northern team to attend.

At home, the Emu Park Surf Life Saving Club Carnival was a great event for the region's local Nippers, with around 100 young life savers in attendance on Sunday.

"We had a fair bit of success in all age groups with only two clubs competing, Emu Park and Yeppoon,” Team manager Aaron Hovey said.

"The U8 and U9 boys and girls performed really well and the U10-14s also took out a number of first and second places in separate events.

"Every season we do what we call Four Point carnivals and do three or four of those every season.

"We had two before Christmas and this our last before the Branch Titles which will be held at Tannum Sands February 1-3.”

The Branch Titles should be a "fairly competitive” event and will qualify U10-15 Nippers for the state titles.

The weekend carnival was good preparation for the Branch Titles, where eight clubs from Capricornia, Bundaberg and Yeppoon will compete.

"At the carnival, one of the competitors, U12s Bronte Parker from North Burleigh competed and gave a good measure of where are our kids are against the southern clubs. They favour really well,” Hovey said.

Normally Tannum Sands competes in the carnival event but couldn't attend this year.

"Carnivals like this gets them used to the same rules and conditions they'll face at state and Australian titles,” Hovey said. .

"It's good development for them.”