Yeppoon softballer realises his dream goal

TEEN TALENT: Yeppoon's Pierce Nugent-Moss has been selected in the Australian under-17 boys squad to tour New Zealand in April.

SOFTBALL: Yeppoon's Pierce Nugent-Moss was riding home from school when he received the incredible news.

His mum rang to tell him he had been selected in the Australian under-17 boys squad to tour New Zealand in April.

"I was in disbelief. I had to ask Mum twice if she was for real,” the 16-year-old said.

"It will be an amazing opportunity representing my country. It's been my dream goal for the past few years.

"This is the highest level I have reached in my representative career, and it still feels kind of surreal that I have been named in the Australian squad.

"I have never been out of the country before so I'm really excited to head over to New Zealand.”

Nugent-Moss's Australian selection was fitting reward for impressive performances for Queensland at the national championships in Adelaide last month.

(Rockhampton's Max Spencer was named a reserve for the Australian team.)

The Queenslanders claimed the title with a thrilling one-run win over New South Wales in the final, with Nugent-Moss taking a spectacular catch in the outfield when the decider was on a knife's edge.

Nugent-Moss said Queensland gathered momentum as the week-long titles went on.

"We played a total of 12 games, winning nine,” he said.

"New South Wales was our nemesis though, they defeated us every time we faced them in the round games.

"But all the boys took their performance to a new level for the grand final.

"It truly was a remarkable game, one of the most intense I have ever played.

"Neither side was willing to give in, and the lead changed four times.”

And as for that stunning catch: "I didn't really have time to think about it, I just knew I had to catch it,” he said.

Nugent-Moss started softball when he was 11 and plays with Bluebirds in the Rockhampton competition.

He can play a number of positions, including pitcher, second base and outfield, his game enhanced by speed and agility.

He enjoyed a stellar 2018. He was selected in the Rockhampton under-17, under-19 and open men's teams and was also invited to a Skins tournament in Canberra in December.

Nugent-Moss paid tribute to his coaches Davy Met and Jayke Reynolds and all those who have helped him achieve his goals.

In the countdown to his national duty, he will continue working on his fitness and training with satellite coach Ryan Smith.

Nugent-Moss is incredibly modest about his achievements.

"It's never about an individual player, it's all about the team,” he said.

"If you're playing, you're backing up and chasing down everything on the field. If you're not on the field, you're on the bench cheering for your teammates.

"I just love the game. I would play every day if I could.”