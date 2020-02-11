Yeppoon State School begins year with a smile

LITTLE LEARNERS: Yeppoon State School preppies are all excited about their first year at school.

LITTLE LEARNERS: Yeppoon State School preppies are all excited about their first year at school.

YEPPOON State School has launched the new school year on a high note with 39 new Prep students and plans to take the school to new heights in education.

Principal Kylie Butler said all students had returned for the new year, all fresh and ready to go, and with new Prep students settling in well to their new learning environment.

“We are very excited to welcome all our families back, with a very special welcome to our new Prep students who are already getting the hang of the school routine,” Ms Butler said.

“Over the past two weeks, we have had many new enrolments into the school.

“One of our goals for 2020 and beyond is to increase student enrolments at Yeppoon State School so we are very happy to welcome new students to our school family.

“We have begun the year with some wonderful new infrastructure being installed, our playground shade structure has been completed and our new playground should be complete by the end of first term.

“Work has also begun on our Yarning Circle near the Year 5 classroom and, once complete, we will hold an opening ceremony and invite elders and families to come along and inspect the latest addition to the school’s infrastructure.”

Ms Butler said improving educational outcomes was the focus for this year with the school setting some high targets to improve their students’ education.

“We are striving to see 85% of students achieve a C or above in English, maths and science and would like to see at least 15% of our students achieving an A or B in these subjects,” she said.

“To achieve those outcomes, we are working closely with students to offer support both in and out of the classroom.

“We are very focused on student engagement implementing behaviour strategies across the school including our Breakfast Club which ensures students get a good start to the day.

“This week, selected students in Years 3 and 5 have started their 12-week program with the IMPACT Centre. The aim of this program is to improve writing standards within these year levels.

“All teaching staff have received professional development on how to use this framework with their classes and we encourage parents to have a chat with their child’s teacher to find out more about the program that will improve students writing and writing stamina.”

FACTBOX

Yeppoon State School leadership team

Kylie Butler – Principal

Chris Thompson – Head of Special Education

Chris Halberstater – Head of Curriculum

Natasha Sutton – Engagement Teacher