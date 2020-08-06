Yeppoon student takes top gong at state tourism awards

Eden Oldham from St Ursula's College in Yeppoon won the Tourism Category at this year's Salute to Excellence Awards.

YEPPOON’S Eden Oldham has been recognised for her dedication and excellence in tourism at the 2020 Salute to Excellence Awards.

Hosted by the Queensland Tourism Industry Council, the Salute to Excellence Awards acknowledges secondary students, employers, schools and registered training organisations for their contribution in the delivery of tourism, food and beverage and cookery qualifications through VETiS, and School Based Apprenticeships or Traineeships.

After completing selection criteria for the awards with a five-minute destination video, along with answering a very extensive list of tourism-based questions, Eden participated in a panel interview with two QTIC representatives.

Announced virtually on July 27, the St Ursula’s College student said she was thrilled to take out the Tourism category, which awarded her a scholarship to study a Diploma in Travel and Tourism Management at TAFE Queensland, along with a suite of work experience opportunities with STAR Hotel, Riverlife Adventure Centre in Brisbane, a family pass to the Capricorn Caves and more.

“I am proud of my achievement and I am really excited about the future,” she said.

“The opportunities QTIC has provided through winning the Salute to Excellence awards will be invaluable.

“I am looking forward to the work experience with the Star Entertainment Group and Riverlife because they will be a great learning experience and the Diploma in Travel and Tourism Management will provide a great platform to begin my tourism career.”

Tourism is a passion for Eden, who said she loved to travel and experience the different cultures, food and sights every country had to offer.

“Australia is amazing in the fact it is so large, there are so many places to visit and so many things to do here,” she said.

“I have had the opportunity to travel and experience new places and I would love to be a part of someone else’s experience in Australia to help them see Australia the way I do.”

She said the Salute to Excellence Awards provided a unique experience to learn, grow and network within the industry.

“Tourism is very central to my future career and study pathway so I thought this would be a great opportunity to connect with the tourism industry on a different level,” she said.

“I have also developed great connections with industry and our local tourism operators such as the Yeppoon Visitor Information Centre and the staff from Koorana Crocodile Farm.

“Having great support from my trainer Mrs Acworth, as well as our local Young Tourism Leader Eloise Chaffers, helped me set the scene and gave me great advice about industry standards.

“I truly believe the tourism industry will recover and the changing landscape of tourism in Australia can offer a different perspective on travel and holiday plans. I hope to be a big part of the growing domestic market within the South Pacific region.”

After school, Eden said she was planning to pursue the scholarship to study a Diploma in Travel and Tourism Management at TAFE Queensland.

She said she then planned to defer a university course to study a degree in Business and International Tourism management.

Capricorn Enterprise CEO, Mary Carroll said she was thrilled to hear of Eden’s success and extended congratulations not only to Eden, but to the careers team at St Ursula’s College for providing a solid platform for students to grow and develop in a leading industry.

“Our region truly embraces young tourism leaders such as Eden, who share our passion for the wonderful destination in which we live and work,” she said.

“We look forward to following Eden’s journey over the coming years and learning from her experiences and observations as she delves into her career goals.”