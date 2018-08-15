Yeppoon student's bright idea to support local businesses

GOOD SENSE: Lachlan is raising funds to help develop an app that will boost the local economy

GOOD SENSE: Lachlan is raising funds to help develop an app that will boost the local economy Trish Bowman

ST BRENDAN'S College student Lachlan Brown has taken his research from a CQUniversity course one step further to create more opportunities for local small business while also saving time and money for shoppers.

Lachlan is developing an app that would increase economic and investment opportunities that could be used in regional areas that would encourage more local purchasing.

"I did a Young Change CQUni course with a group of people at school where we were asked to identify a local issue and find solutions for the same issue,” Lachlan said.

"We found that on-line shopping was affecting our local businesses and our local economy.

"After the course, I decided to take this on-paper solution to the next level by developing an app to link businesses, shoppers and on-line shoppers.

"I have been speaking to local businesses and groups and creating a new way to shop that is convenient for the customers and creates more local spending.

"I have applied for an Australian Business Number and am currently creating surveys and doing research, talking to people and getting a complete picture of what people need and what they want in our community.

"It's about creating partnerships and working together for change that will positively influence the way people shop.”

Once developed, Lachlan's app will link shoppers and businesses. Trish Bowman

Lachlan said the app platform would allow people to order goods which would then be collected by "shoppers” and delivered for a small commission.

"The social enterprise, 'SICShopping' aims to link people in regional areas to make shopping easier and convenient while boosting the local economy,” he said.

"I want to be able to link the Capricorn Coast up so they can easily access goods both here on the Coast and in Rockhampton without it costing a fortune in delivery fees and time in travel.

"The app links people who are already shopping at various places and those who do not have the time to get to the shops where they would like to make the purchases.”

The Yeppoon lad estimates his start-up fee for app production would be about $7500 and he is calling on people to help him raise the funds to get the concept off the ground.

"I am currently looking at potential grant funding opportunities and have also set up a crowdfunding campaign and am hoping to find people to back me in creating something that could well be a game changer for our region.

"It is already being done with food in the city areas with Uber food and is something that would work well for shopping in the regional areas.”

To support Lachlan go to www.indiegogo.com/ projects/sicshopping- yeppoon-start-up-apps#/.