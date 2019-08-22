Yeppoon students rip up the track at popular school comp

WINNING REPUTATION: Yeppoon State High School was a team to watch at the recent HPV competition.

WINNING REPUTATION: Yeppoon State High School was a team to watch at the recent HPV competition.

YEPPOON State High School Human Powered Vehicle team members have taken their vehicles on the road to compete at the Emerald Human Powered Vehicle 16-hour challenge and their efforts got them over the line.

YSS Teacher and Team Manager Alyssa Young said teams came from Mackay South to Bundaberg, Toowoomba and Emerald Districts to compete in the weekend challenge in what is fast becoming one of the most popular school-based competitions.

Yeppoon's Senior Boys team cleaned up at the competition.

"Our Junior girls travelled 342.1km in 16 hours and came second in their division,” Ms Young said.

"Our Senior boys travelled 506km in 16 hours and won first overall with the most laps completed (460 laps), first Senior Boys and first for a school-built HPV.

"Student James Toolen held the lap record (1 minute and 40 seconds) which was a very impressive effort.”

Ms Young said students who took part in races had come to relish the competition and camaraderie the sport provided with other schools.

"Over the past two years, Yeppoon SHS has become a school to watch in terms of increasing our standing within the sport, especially as we are running school built trikes,” she said.

"Our riders have also improved greatly and are quickly becoming one of the 'schools to watch' for first place.”

While it all sounds like fun and games, and it is, it is also crucial in the students' learning.

Ms Young said the program offered skills in STEM with a focus on design and engineering and fostered resilience, teamwork, school spirit and respect.

"This year we have been able to enter our first all-girls team and hope to encourage more girls to join next year to increase the number of girls with an interest in STEM subjects.

"Students train three afternoons a week all year and about three Saturdays each term.

"Participation in races is a weekend-long commitment and we aim to participate in five races each year which are held in terms 2 and 3.”

Participation would not be possible without students' dedication, as well as the dedication of team managers Charlie Platts and Alyssa Young, or support from their sponsors - Signs at Yeppoon, Yeppoon SHS P&C, Swains Canvas and 7 Cycles.

Results

Yeppoon State High School Junior Girls

2nd in their division

Travelled 342.1km in 16 hours

Yeppoon State High School Senior boys