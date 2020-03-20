Yeppoon Surf Lakes facility triumphs over wet season

THE SURF Lakes prototype facility has reported a successful late 2019 in terms of testing as the company sells more licenses for the technology to global investors.

“In the latter stages of 2019 further testing was completed producing amazing results,” a March statement from the company read.

The beach break at the Yeppoon research and development site proved good for the novice surfers

The statement said the wave-making machine was running consistently.

With the mechanism working seamlessly, the company said it was now able to make upgrades to the liner and improve bathymetry (measurement of depth).

However, like many other businesses and projects in town, the late but heavy wet season hampered progress including to works on the liners.

Testing is expected to resume mid-April.

“The aim at present is to continue demonstrations to media, investors and shareholders from around mid-April,” the statement read.

Concept image of a proposed Gold Coast facility

As part of the update, the company announced a Memorandum of Understanding was signed with the owners of a suitable Gold Coast site where it wished to establish its first commercial site.

Brand ambassador and former surfing world champion Mark “Occy” Occhilupo said the Gold Coast was desperate for such a development.

“The Gold Coast is screaming out for a something like this,” he said.

“Surf Lakes is ideal because it has perfect waves for every level of surfer.

“It will be huge for the thousands of surfers who live here, as well as visitors who will be able to surf perfect waves without relying on the ocean.”

Mark "Occy" Occhilupo and son Jay share a wave ath the Yeppoon surf lakes sight

“After an exhaustive search that stretched from northern NSW to Yatala, the Surf Lakes team is positive that this is the right site and location,” the company announced.

“With 10 million annual visitors, a subtropical climate plus an estimated local population of 50,000 plus surfers, establishing a Surf Lakes on the Gold Coast makes sense.”

Surf Lakes also announced it had just finalised its first licencing deal with an unnamed US company.

“This project promises to be a landmark facility and is well positioned to contribute to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles,” the announcement stated.

The Yeppoon prototype site will remain closed to the public for the foreseeable future as the company has always maintained.