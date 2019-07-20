Yeppoon Swans close in on another record

MILESTONE GAME: Captain Matt Wallin will play his 200th senior game for the Yeppoon Swans this weekend as his team chases another record.

AFL: Another record beckons for the all-conquering Yeppoon Swans this weekend.

Victory over BITS today will move them into second place on the all-time list of most consecutive wins in the game.

The right result will see them surpass Payenham, a South Australian team that recorded 72 consecutive wins in the late 1930s.

The Swans are edging ever closer to the national record held by Heathfield-Aldgate, another South Australian team that had 88 straight wins in the 1970s.

The Mark Wallin-coached Swans claimed the AFL Capricornia record of 66 straight wins in Round 5 this season.

The significance of such records is not lost on Wallin but he stresses they are not the focus for him or his players.

"Our main objective hasn't changed - we want to win a premiership,” he said.

"If we can collect a few records along the way it will make the premiership that much sweeter at the end of the year.”

The AFL Capricornia competition returns after a two-week recess and the Swans are rested and ready for a strong finish to the season with their sights set on a fifth consecutive flag.

The last time they played BITS, the Swans ran out 49-point winners and Wallin is expecting a tough game again today.

"Last time it was an eight-goal win but they're the one side that has taken it up to us this year for the best part of four quarters of footy,” he said.

"It's going to be a ripper game. We're hoping they can travel strong and give us a good hit-out.

"We want to hit the ground running. We want to sell a message to them that this is the pace we're going to be playing at and it's up to you to stick with us as long as you can.”

There will be another milestone this weekend, with Wallin's son and Swans' skipper Matt Wallin to play his 200th senior game.

Wallin said he would be proud to see his son notch up the magic number and fondly remembers his A-grade debut in 2005.

"He played as a 15-year-old in the forward pocket and kicked eight goals so everybody knew they had something special then,” he said.

"Two hundred games is a huge milestone and hopefully we can get the win and celebrate it in style.

"Matt's had footy in his blood for a long time.

"At four years of age he was coming to training with me when I was playing and he joined the Swans when he was about 10 when we moved to Yeppoon in 2000.”

Wallin said Matt had a great footy brain and had skills to burn but his greatest assets were his fitness and dedication.

"He's just so professional and he's probably the fittest player in the competition by a mile,” he said.

"To play 200 senior games with one club is a huge effort.

"Matt's been lucky to be at such a great club and he's riding a pretty good wave at the moment and he's right on top of his game.”

Today's game starts at 2.15pm at Swan Park.