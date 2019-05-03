Yeppoon Swans closing in on state record

AUSSIE RULES: The Yeppoon Swans will be looking to put their name in lights - in more ways than one - when round four of the AFLC Frenchville Sports Club Premiership gets underway today

The Swans hosted Sports Minister Bridget McKenzie and local MP Michelle Landry during the week with the duo on hand to announce more than $146,000 in Federal Government funding to bring the field lighting at Swan Park up to standard, enabling the club to host night matches.

The upgrade is a major boost for the club and the competition and will allow organisers the ability to better facilitate female football. The upgrade means five of the six venues in the region will be able to host night matches.

The Swans will also be aiming to shine on the field as they look to equal the state record of 65 consecutive undefeated matches in a team sport. Rival clubs BITS Saints set the record in the early 2000s.

Swans coach Mark Wallin agreed it would be a fantastic achievement for the club but said it is business as usual for the players.

The Swans will take on the Glenmore Bulls at Stenlake Park in a grand final re-match. The Bulls have had a mixed start to the season with several changes on and off the field.

They have lost both of their home matches so far, to the Panthers and the Saints respectively, but recorded a good win against the Suns on the road.

It will be a mighty challenge for the Bulls to end the Swans' streak one game shy of the record but in front of a home crowd and with their defeat grand final as motivation, they will be determined to put their best foot forward.

The match at Stenlake Park is the only game in the Rockhampton region as both Brothers and the Panthers are away.

Brothers travel to Boyne Island to take on the Kangaroos while the Panthers play the Suns in Gladstone.

Brothers team have brought plenty of talent into their line-up this year but have yet to gel as a team.

Last week they were caught out with their lack of run and over use of the hands in teh Anzac Dy clash against the Panthers and this will be a key area for them to address in what is always a challenging road trip.

The Kangaroos will welcome back Scott Smithwick as a focal point up front but the on-ball pressure that is always applied by the Saints is sure to provide challenges for the Roos to provide clean forward entries.

The Panthers have been among the most consistent performers this year with their only loss a narrow defeat to the Saints on the road.

They will be looking to further cement their spot near the top of the ladder when they travel down to Gladstone to take on the Suns.

The Suns proved last week, on the road in Yeppoon, that they have a lot more fight in them this year and it is not a match to take lightly.

In front of a home ground the Gladstone team will be looking to register their first win in the Seniors in their new colours and have everything to play for.

The mix of youth and experience has worked well for the Panthers this year.

They've shown plenty of two-way running through the centre of the ground while an experienced forward line has been able to kick winning scores.