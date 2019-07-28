Yeppoon Swans continue stellar season with round 13 blitz

AUSSIE RULES: Round 13 of the AFLC Frenchville Sports Club Premiership had it all, 100 Goals, 250 Games, diversity, inclusions and NAIDOC celebrations.

Along with all the fantastic club achievements over the weekend there was also the teams making strong statements as the finals draw nearer.

AFLC Round 13 A Grade :

The Yeppoon Swans continue to tick off boxes as their dominant run continued however this week it was a personal achievement being ticked off as former Junior, Alex Chapman, 'raised his bat' as he reached 100 Goals in the Home and away season.

Having an absolute field day in Gladstone Chapman finished the game with an amazing 17 majors, added to bags of 10, 14 and 13 earlier in the year it was only a matter of when he would reach the amazing milestone.

What is even more amazing is that there are still two more matches remaining in the home and away season, Chapman missed the round five match and he has also spent time rotating through the midfield so that number could be a lot more and will no doubt grow over the final two weeks of the season.

With Chapman kicking 17 majors it is little surprise that the Swans easily accounted for the Suns at home, with Skipper Matt Wallin continuing his stellar form through the midfield and kicking four goals whilst big man Eli Wells was also prominent around the ground and finished the match with three goals.

Whilst it was a tough day for the Suns on home turf they took some positives out of the day recording wins in the Reserves and Women's matches.

At the Cricket Grounds the second placed Panthers showed the Kangaroos why the are currently sitting their on the ladder as they easily accounted for the visitors, piling on 17 goals in the middle two periods of the game.

Despite Panthers using the football better in the early stages of the match the Roos kept themselves in the game converting opportunities when they went forward.

From the early stages of the second quarter the Panthers lifted a gear and the Roos were unable to go with them.

The home team had the outside runners, that they have become renown for, in full action with Matt Ryan feeding the ball out to the run of Travis Young and Travis Applewaite or providing forward entries to Sam Pierpoint or the ever dangerous Sam Gudgeon who finished the day with four goals.

For the Roos Luke Rumpf was outstanding all over the field with his attach on the footy through the centre of the ground noticeable and some classy finishes up forward keeping the Roos in the match early.

At Stenlake Park the Bulls were looking to take some momentum from last weeks match after challenging the Panthers last week but it was always going to be a tough ask coming up against a BITS Saints outfit looking to regain some form after a disappointing outing the week before.

Early in the match it looked as though the home team may be up for the challenge with just three points in it at the first break, but they weren't able to add any scoreboard pressure from there on as the Saints gradually wore away the home team to run out comfortable 10 goal winners.

Josh Zimitat and Jacob Redsell battled all day for the Bulls but with the likes of Saints Captain, Danny Conway, finishing the day with three goals and plenty of possessions the visiting Saints had far too many options to contain.

