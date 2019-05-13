Yeppoon Swans return to footy as usual after smashing record

AFL: Yeppoon Swans' A grade side blew the lid off a 15-year-old league record after beating the Rockhampton Panthers 119-34 on the weekend.

The game marked yet another crushing score blow-out at the hands of the Yeppoon Swans whose past five round scoring margins have been 84, 197, 238, 177 and 136.

The team has been unbeaten for four consecutive seasons, having now won a record-breaking 66 games in a row.

This relieves BITS Saints of the record set after a run of 65 wins in the early 2000s.

Saturday's game had the Swans and Panthers meet at a shady Rockhampton Cricket Ground with the third-placed Panthers having their work cut out for them against the juggernaut Swans side.

Panthers were the first to make a mark on the scoreboard with a goal at the eight- minute mark.

AFL: Panthers' Kale Oxenham and Yeppoon's Eli Wells. Allan Reinikka ROK110519aafl2

However there was little else to celebrate for the Panthers after the Swans answered with a flurry of goals pushing the quarter-time score out to 8-28.

The Swans showed no mercy to the Panthers in the second quarter as the Panthers failed to find a score.

Yeppoon went in to the half-time break with a comfortable lead at 8-57.

Not holding back, the Swans came out firing with a barrage of unanswered goals before Panthers Michael Kreun bagged a goal late in the third.

AFL: Panthers' Jason Bacchetti and Yeppoon's Corey Moss. Allan Reinikka ROK110519aafl1

Panthers' frustration was made apparent when tensions boiled over, resulting in the Swans' Robert Mcelhone and Panthers Sam Gudgeon both receiving yellow cards.

Kreun bagged two more for the Panthers in the last quarter but it proved futile against Yeppoon's massive score buffer.

Swans coach Mark Wallin, who has been at the wheel of all 66 consecutive wins, said he was relieved to have the record, and he was keen to return to focussing on the premiership despite admitting "the enormity of it hasn't really sunk in yet”.

"Since we lost the 2014 premiership, we have only lost one other game,” Wallin said

"I'm sort of glad it's all over and done with,” he said.

AFL: Panthers' Michael Kreun. Allan Reinikka ROK110519aafl3

"The fact is that it put quite a bit of pressure on us but now we can get back on with just playing footy now.

"Everyone was sort of conscious about this bloody record but finally we've got it.”

Wallin attributed the winning streak to the development of young players and the club's ability to hold on to a core squad.

"We have a core group of around 15 players who have played three or more premierships with us, and about 10 or so who have played in all four (premierships),” he said.

"A lot of our guys haven't even played in a losing side with us,”

"We're gonna be strong for a while yet.”

Despite being only five rounds in, the Swans are favourites for 2019 premiers.

Wallin said any changes to play, or the roster were not needed because the team's performance remained polished.

AFL: Panthers' Benjamin Davis. Allan Reinikka ROK110519aafl5

"We're not planning anything different, it's up to the opposition to try to catch us,” he said.

He also praised the efforts of the Panthers side who held the Swans to the lowest score in the season at 84 points.

"Panthers were good yesterday and we had the biggest score kicked against us,” he said.

Wallin said all Swans were eyeing five premierships in a row and said the team was "on target” for the flag.

"Something would have to go drastically wrong for us to not be a good chance this year,” he said.

A grand final win for the Swans would hand the club another record of most consecutive championships.