Yeppoon swimming teacher earns national award

Lynne Barratt has been named Australian Swim Teacher of the Year after more than 50 years in the pool, sharing her love of swimming with people of all ages.

Lynne Barratt has been named Australian Swim Teacher of the Year after more than 50 years in the pool, sharing her love of swimming with people of all ages.

AFTER teaching thousands of people to swim during more than 50 years in the industry, Yeppoon’s Lynne Barrett has been named Australian Swim Teacher of the Year.

The national award comes after she was presented the Australian Swimming Coaches and Teachers Association Queensland Swim Teacher of the Year in 2019.

Lynne said she was excited to be honoured at a national level for doing the job she loved.

“I am so very lucky to have a job I love so much — it’s truly enjoyable to be able to help people learn to swim,” she said.

“It is so satisfying seeing people of all ages, from young babies to older people, put their head under water for the first time and see it’s not so scary.

“Watching them do their very first lap of the pool or floating for the first time is amazing, the look on their faces is indescribable.

“I also love mentoring other swim teachers — teaching them the skills that will help so many people is lovely, and for many, can be life-changing.”

While presented for her dedication to the industry, Lynne also believes the national accolade is also a big nod for regional areas such as the Capricorn Coast.

“I am thrilled ASCTA have recognised the hard work and valued efforts that are put in by people living outside major centres and cities,” she said.

“It encourages our young people that they can achieve whatever they wish right here without leaving the region to make their way in the world to achieve their dreams.”

While the prestigious award would generally come with an awards ceremony and assorted fanfare, Lynne will instead receive her award via online video link due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I would have loved to have attended the annual awards and conference held on the Gold Coast as I have done in the past, but unfortunately due to the current restrictions that is not possible,” she said.

Lynne said she hoped to continue to teach for as long as she was fit and able to do so.

“I would love to still be teaching until I’m 100 if my sight holds out that long,” she laughed.

“While I am teaching others, it also keeps me fit and healthy and gives me so much joy.”

Lynne began her journey teaching others to swim in 1967, by supervising a Swim Free program in NSW during school holidays as a 16-year-old, and went on to work for the NSW Department of Sport and Recreation.

In 1974 she joined the Forbes Carlile team, teaching baby classes, toddlers, adults and people living with disability at Ryde.

She then relocated to Yeppoon and taught swimming at Yeppoon State School for 10 years before moving to the Yeppoon Aquatic Centre in Cooee Bay where she has been working for the past 14 years.

Swim classes are currently on hold due to government restrictions, but Lynne is looking forward to the swim school reopening so she can get back to doing what she loves.