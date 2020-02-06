Yeppoon targeted in crime spike

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga listened to crime statistics about the Capricorn Coast from Yeppoon Police Officer in Charge Senior Sergeant Erin Shawcross

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga listened to crime statistics about the Capricorn Coast from Yeppoon Police Officer in Charge Senior Sergeant Erin Shawcross

YEPPOON Police are concerned over recent spikes in property crime throughout their division and are calling on people to secure their belongings.

Yeppoon Police Senior Sergeant Erin Shawcross said of particular concern are increases that have been seen in the areas of theft from motor vehicles, unlawful use of motor vehicles and entering with intent.

“While a large portion of the offences are being solved, it is concerning that these offences are happening in the first place,” Snr Sgt Shawcross said.

“Police are finding most offenders aren’t from Yeppoon, this highlights the issue that offenders are travelling to Yeppoon from other areas to commit crime.

“It is unfortunate that the region is being targeted and residents of the area need to be more vigilant in keeping their property safe.”

To assist Police in reducing the amount of property crime, Yeppoon Police will shortly be starting a targeted operation.

“Yeppoon Police will be strengthened with additional resources from the Rockhampton Tactical Crime Squad, Road Policing Unit and Rockhampton Dog Squad,” he said.

“The most concerning facet is that a high portion of the cars and homes being targeted have been left unlocked and unsecured leading to opportunistic crimes.

“We will do as much as we can to rectify the situation, but I ask the community to assist us, they have to ensure their homes and cars are locked.

“This operation will be ongoing and includes a significant education campaign, we have to get the message across to people to secure their belongings.”

Snr Sgt Shawcross said if a crime occurs at your home, please ensure where possible to leave any evidence in exactly the same manner as you found it.

“Police Scenes of Crime officers will attend and take fingerprints, DNA evidence and photographs, this is vital evidence to assist Police in charging offenders,” he said.

“Please report all crimes to Police, and if a crime is happening now, call Triple (000). If not, think Policelink 131444 or via the Policelink app.

“If you don’t report these offences, Police are not aware of crime happening and are unable to respond.”

“Importantly, remember that homes with windows or doors left open or unsecured are more likely to attract a potential burglar.

“Similarly, curtains closed during the day and mail left to accumulate will indicate you are not home and increase your risk of an opportunistic break in.

“Thieves are often looking for cash or credit cards, small valuable items and electronic items which can be quickly sold for cash.

“Thieves also target car keys which are left in sight. Always ensure your car and house keys are secured and stored out of sight and in the event, they are stolen, have the locks replaced or keyless security reprogrammed immediately as thieves can return after their initial break in if they have keys.”

Visit www.police.qld.gov.au for information sheets regarding home and personal security.

FACTBOX

Preventing crime at home