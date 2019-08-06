Yeppoon teacher swaps the classroom for school supplies

NEW CHAPTER: Colleen Cranny has taken over Capricorn Educational Resources and looks forward to keeping the same service provided by its previous owners.

NEW CHAPTER: Colleen Cranny has taken over Capricorn Educational Resources and looks forward to keeping the same service provided by its previous owners. Capricorn Educational Resources

WITH 14 years of teaching experience behind her and a mother of school-aged children herself, Colleen Cranny understands parents' needs.

So when you visit Capricorn Educational Resources, Colleen says you will be given a specialised service to fill your student's book list with the best quality materials.

Colleen took over the business on July 1, after a long friendship with previous owners Jen Luck and Trish Power who'd retired from the teaching field.

Now she has the two former educators in her corner as mentors.

Before arriving in Australia, Colleen met her husband John in the United States where she had been teaching snowboarding on weekends.

In 2007, she moved to John's hometown of Yeppoon to buy shares in his family business, Valley Syndicate pineapples.

After arriving there, she began teach science at St Ursula's College in Yeppoon from 2009.

Through her work, Colleen became involved with Jen Luck and Trish Power who later helped her in an advisory role after she assumed ownership of the business.

"I will continue to provide the services Trish and Jen had already developed,” she said.

"It's great to know Rockhampton after being on the coast.”

Colleen aims to supply schools with all of their needs, which includes kits, work books, library books, games and more.

If they don't have an item, it can be ordered.

Moving forward, Colleen plans to streamline the business into an online service, and branch out to provide a space where tutorial services are offered.

In the off season, Capricornia Educational Resources will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 1pm to 5pm, and open full time during 'back to school' times.

Visit Colleen at 180 Denham St in Rockhampton.

Contact 0437 390 014.