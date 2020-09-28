Menu
Jake William Dollar pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court to drugs charges.
Yeppoon teen caught with MDMA, cannabis

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
28th Sep 2020 2:00 AM
IT may have only been a small amount of drugs, but it ended up costing Jake William Dollar.

The 19-year-old pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to possessing MDMA, cannabis and a drug utensil.

The court heard that police initially stopped Dollar on Jeffries Street at Yeppoon for a random breath test and licence check.

But during a search of his vehicle they found an ecstasy tablet, 2.84g of cannabis and a drug utensil.

Acting Magistrate John Milburn fined Dollar $800 for the offences.

