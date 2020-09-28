Yeppoon teen caught with MDMA, cannabis
IT may have only been a small amount of drugs, but it ended up costing Jake William Dollar.
The 19-year-old pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to possessing MDMA, cannabis and a drug utensil.
The court heard that police initially stopped Dollar on Jeffries Street at Yeppoon for a random breath test and licence check.
But during a search of his vehicle they found an ecstasy tablet, 2.84g of cannabis and a drug utensil.
Acting Magistrate John Milburn fined Dollar $800 for the offences.
