Yeppoon teen caught with MDMA, cannabis

IT may have only been a small amount of drugs, but it ended up costing Jake William Dollar.

The 19-year-old pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to possessing MDMA, cannabis and a drug utensil.

The court heard that police initially stopped Dollar on Jeffries Street at Yeppoon for a random breath test and licence check.

But during a search of his vehicle they found an ecstasy tablet, 2.84g of cannabis and a drug utensil.

Acting Magistrate John Milburn fined Dollar $800 for the offences.

