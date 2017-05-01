28°
Sport

Yeppoon teen powers up world crossfit rankings

Pam McKay
| 1st May 2017 4:17 PM
Yeppoon's Kolby Green goes through a workout under the watchful eye of coach Luke Guinane.
Yeppoon's Kolby Green goes through a workout under the watchful eye of coach Luke Guinane. CONTRIBUTED

CROSSFIT: He's established himself as the fittest 14 to 15-year-old male in Australia and the third fittest in the world. Now Kolby Green has his sights set on powering to the top of the international rankings.

The 15-year-old from Yeppoon has qualified for the 2017 Reebok Crossfit Games in Madison, Wisconsin, in early August and he can't wait to take on the world's best in what will be a gruelling week of competition.

"I'm just stoked, this was the goal this year,” said Green, who trains at Crossfit Cap Coast.

"I'm very excited about the Games. I finished strong (in the qualifiers) so hopefully I can just keep training and get over there and finish on the podium.

"I just started crossfit for a bit of fitness for footy but I quickly found an interest in it. I had a crack at a couple of competitions and I really enjoyed it and got stuck in from there.

"I enjoy everything about it and getting some success from it is a really good feeling.”

Green went through the online qualifying process which started with 1900 males in his age division (participants had to complete a series of workouts which were videoed for verification purposes).

That was then cut to the top 200 and from there he had to make the top 20 to earn an invitation to America.

He went into the final qualifier in 13th place, producing a powerhouse performance to rocket up the rankings to finish third.

Kolby Green with coach Luke Guinane.
Kolby Green with coach Luke Guinane. CONTRIBUTED

Coach Luke Guinane said his young charge continued to rise to the challenge as the workouts became more complex and more challenging.

"When I was watching the scores come in I said to his dad Jason, I've got to get over to the States because he's a real chance of winning this,” Guinane said.

"Kolby actually beat the guy who came in first in two of the four final workouts.

"He's a good chance of standing on the podium in America if we get his training right from now to then.

"It's a pretty quick turnaround so it's about making sure we leave no stone unturned, ensuring that if he's got to do something over there he's done it before.

"And it has to be hard because he's going to do potentially eight or nine of the toughest workouts he's ever done in the space of two or three days so we need to make sure he's mentally prepared as well.”

Guinane cannot speak highly enough of Green's ability and commitment, and says his talent was obvious from his very first workout.

"Kolby was quite a small kid when he first came to us but what he had which most people don't is the mental attitude. When it gets tough in a workout, where most people start to slack off, Kolby finds another gear,” he said.

"He's definitely the most hard-working, committed kid I've ever seen.

"Qualifying for the Games has been 12 months in the making. As it got closer it just became more and more real because I was seeing him develop into a world-class athlete.

"The volume of work that Kolby's doing now is just insane compared to where we were a year ago. He's probably doing more than 25 hours of training a week.

"Over the last 12 months he's probably added 10kg to his frame and just gotten a lot stronger.”

A holistic approach to training is the key to Green's success.

"To get to where he has, Kolby needs to be a proficient weightlifter, powerlifter, gymnast, he needs to be cardiovascularly fit, he needs to be able to swim, he needs to be able to run - and the list goes on,” Guinane said.

"The training is varied and we've covered all bases this year which has made him such a well-rounded athlete.

"I've put a lot of time into seeing Kolby develop and he's at the point now where he's such a good athlete that I've almost become more of a training partner than a coach.

"There was no way I was going to miss seeing him compete at the Games. For a young coach like myself, it's a once in a lifetime opportunity as well.

"I'm over the moon for Kolby and to see him rewarded for all his hard work is really satisfying.”

Anyone interested in sponsoring Green or supporting his fundraising events can phone 0417 280 602.

