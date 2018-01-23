Yeppoon teen's brave act after losing mum to cancer

SPECIAL CAUSE: Johanna Scully, left and Kate Chappell, right are holding a cancer fundraiser in Yeppoon next month in honour of Johanna's mother.

WHEN Johanna Scully was going through one of the toughest periods any teenager could imagine, her friend Kate Chappell was there to help.

Johanna's mother, Colleen, died from breast cancer at the age of 46 three years ago.

For the now 19-year-old Johanna it was a tumultuous time when her friend Kate and her family was always close by.

Now Johanna is honouring her mother's legacy through fundraising.

"The minute mum was diagnosed, Kate and her family were right by my side, ready to help in whatever way they could,” Johanna said.

"Our family received a lot of support from Cancer Council when mum was sick, so after she passed I knew I wanted to do something special in return, and prevent other families from experiencing what we did.”

Johanna knew Kate would be involved in the cause and continue to support her.

"Organising events and supporting Cancer Council together has made us a lot closer - she really is my best friend,” Johanna said.

The duo will hold a Cocktail Evening on Saturday, February 24 from 6.30pm at the Strand Hotel in Yeppoon in support of Cancer Council's Do It For Cancer campaign.

This is the fourth fundraiser they have put on.

"Each year, we have done something different and this time we decided to hold a fun-filled cocktail night with drinks and delicious nibbles,” Johanna said.

Johanna said she appreciates the amount of support shown to their cause.

"The community here is wonderfully supportive - the same people attend our fundraiser each year, as well as bringing new guests, so we've seen them get bigger and bigger,” she said.

Last year, Johanna and Kate raised more than $2600, and they hope to exceed that amount at this year's fundraiser.

Cancer Council Queensland Chief Executive Officer, Ms Chris McMillan thanked the women for their fundraising efforts over the past four years.

"It's heart-warming to see young people supporting our cause and locals affected by cancer,” Ms McMillan said.

"The young people of today are the leaders of tomorrow, they have so much potential and energy to offer and we hope they will continue to use that to impact the lives of others.”

"Every dollar raised at community fundraisers like these helps fund our work and provide vital support to Queenslanders diagnosed with cancer.

Tickets for the cocktail evening cost $40 per person, and can be purchased from Kate on 0427 882 037 or Johanna on 0474 874 698.

A portion of the sales will be donated to Cancer Council Queensland to support the charity's vital work in research, prevention and support services.

For more information, visit www.doitforcancer.com.au or call 1300 65 65 85.