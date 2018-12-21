Yeppoon the home for inspiration in cafe owner's new novel

WRITE STUFF: Nene Davies has released her fifth novel, Whitethorne. which is available in her family-owned book store cafe, Chapter, in Hill St.

WRITE STUFF: Nene Davies has released her fifth novel, Whitethorne. which is available in her family-owned book store cafe, Chapter, in Hill St. Sarah Davies

CATHERINE Whitethorne always, always wins.

This is the premise of Nene Davies latest book.

Ms Davies moved to Yeppoon from Pembrokeshire, Wales, in 2002.

She then spent time moving throughout Brisbane and Melbourne but returned to the coastal town she loves two years ago.

It was here she had the inspiration for her fifth novel, Whitethorne, which has just been released.

Nene, her husband Chris, and children Sarah and Rhys, own and operate a book store cafe, Chapter, in Yeppoon's car park.

Her other novels include Distance, Further, Surfacing and Redhanded.

She published her first book around 2011 when she was living in Melbourne and had no job. After raising children and working as a preschool teacher and teacher's aide, she had long yearned to write a book and a chance arose.

"I never take it for granted, it was a long time coming,” she said. "I feel so blessed to be able to do it.”

Writing is now Nene's full-time occupation. It took her eight months to finish Whitethorne.

"I do treat it as my job,” she said. "I have a structured working day otherwise I wouldn't get anything written. When I am writing I am writing.”

NENE DAVIES:

Yeppoon based author

Latest book titled 'Whitethorn'

Books sold locally at Yeppoon's book store cafe Chapter

Visit www.nenedavies.com for other retailers

The inspiration for Whitethorne came about when pondering relationships and emotions.

Nene wanted to focus on jealously and started researching the emotion, coming across sociopaths. Her research took her down a rabbit hole and she was deeply interested about the behaviour patterns of sociopaths.

She decided to create her character, Catherine, as a sociopath, someone who seemed charming, interesting and beautiful but really wasn't. Someone who no matter what it is, will get it and doesn't care what or who she tramples to achieve her goal.

The story starts in Brisbane and includes a road trip to Yeppoon. Two places Nene knows well.

"I really like writing about places I know,” she said. "I can imagine being there if I have been there or I know how that feels to be there.”

Nene said she tried to portray Yeppoon as though someone was seeing it for the first time, coming over the hill and seeing the ocean.

The character also visits a coffee shop with Nene using her own cafe as inspiration.

The water play area Keppel Kraken is also featured.

The book was published through Nene's son's new publishing business, Hammer and Tongs.

The cover and artwork was designed by his finance's business M Media.

"It was lovely we all worked together,” Nene said.

The book has received positive reviews since its release and Nene said one of the biggest compliments an author can receive is if readers engage with the characters.

"It's my job to create emotion and I don't mind what emotion that is, I am delighted if I have made someone cry, it's awesome,” she said.

"I would like them to feel something, that's our job as authors.”