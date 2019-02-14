Yeppoon to get a taste of the action in national music tour

HIGH ENERGY: Tia Gostelow, a talented musiciain formerly from Mackay, will perform at The Strand Hotel in Yeppoon for her fans.

FROM an island in the Northern Territory to the bright lights of Los Angeles, singer Tia Gostelow is hungry for success.

Ahead of her upcoming Yeppoon performance, the former Mackay woman has prepared to deliver a high energy set with her entire band at the Strand Hotel on Saturday.

As part of her new Thick Skin Tour, Gostelow will travel across the country on a nine-gig trail.

She emerged on the music scene at the tender age of 16, a time when she discovered her sound and honed her craft.

Back when she started writing songs and performing in pubs and smaller venues, Gostelow didn't imagine she'd be touring her material.

"When I first put my song out on Earth, I did not expect what happened so it's really insane that I'm doing a tour like this at the moment,” she said.

Gostelow moved to Mackay in 2010 and soon began to perform at small country music festivals.

"Every week I would go and compete and that was how I started to play in front of people,” she said.

And then at the age of 12 she started to perform in pubs, which became her job until last year.

"That's pretty much all I could do there but it helped me and gave me confidence and resilience,'' she said.

As soon as Gostelow reached her teenage years she realised music was to be a path she would follow as a career.

"I've always known that I wanted to play music, it was probably when I was 13 or 14 when I started practising and playing a lot - that's when I started going to the Tamworth Country Music Festival and busking down there,” she said.

When Gostelow was in Tamworth she came across fellow musician Melody Pool, who became an influence on her.

Gostelow's love of music has motivated her to strive for success in the industry.

She will travel to the United States next month where she will divide her time between Los Angeles, New York and Austin.

"In Los Angeles, we're going to be recording and doing some co-writing,” she said.

But before she ventures to the States Gostelow is excited to be back in Yeppoon to perform as part of her tour.

"I wanted to come back to places like Yeppoon and Mackay to play because it's always nice to play in little regional towns,' she said.

"I know places like that don't get a lot of music coming through.”

So quickly grab a ticket to Tia Gostelow's show in Yeppoon on Saturday night.

Tickets can be purchased at tiagostelow.com.

Tia Gostelow

When: Saturday, February 16 at 8pm

Where: The Strand Hotel, Yeppoon

