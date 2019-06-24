Yeppoon to get it's share of funding for crime prevention

FOLLOWING the crime forum in Yeppoon earlier this month, crime prevention has attracted funding in the 2019-20 budget.

The State Government has allocated funding towards both front-line services and crime prevention strategies.

The Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said a total of $2.6 billion statewide had been allocated for the Queensland Police Service's operating and capital budget spending, and CQ would get its share.

Mrs Lauga recognised the hard work of the local police force while detailing the need for further funding.

"Their job is not nine to five; it can be dangerous, and for that we owe them a great debt of gratitude,” Mrs Lauga said.

"That's why I'm pleased to be part of a government that recognises the need to provide police with the resources they need to do what they do best - to keep our community safe.”

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke also showed his support for local police.

"Our local police work hard, day in day out, to keep our community safe and I back their efforts one hundred percent,” Mr O'Rourke said.

He said the 2019-20 budget included increased funding of $1.8 million for the highly successful Project Booyah (Framing the Future) initiative to provide community-based youth support and mentorship across nine locations in Central Queensland.

The award-winning Project Booyah is integral in getting local youth back into education and work, and keeping them out of detention by working closely with the Youth Support Officers within Project Booyah to provide ongoing mentoring based youth support.

The objective for both the graduate and Youth Support Officer is to seek outcomes in education, training and employment.

FTF also provides work experience options using the Project Booyah coffee van at various community events.

Mr O'Rourke said funding to further infrastructure for frontline services would also aid in mitigating the crime in the region.