Yeppoon to the rescue after panic call from Cairns boatie

ON Sunday morning, Coast Guard Yeppoon received an unusual phone call when a solo boatie in a tinny outside Cairns made a panic call.

His boat had engine problems and was drifting in rough conditions.

The call was forwarded to the mobile phone of Rockhampton radio operator, John Kowalski, who was away from the Rockhampton base and passed the details on to Coast Guard Yeppoon.

Yeppoon radio operator Ken Hudspith phoned the Coast Guard flotilla at Cairns to pass on the request for assistance.

Cairns flotilla advised the inexperienced boatie to anchor while awaiting assistance and then arranged a vessel and crew to tow the boat to safety.

Yeppoon flotilla has previously received calls for help from Western Australia and South America so long distance requests for assistance are becoming almost normal.