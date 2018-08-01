Yeppoon triathlete celebrates big PB in 2km swim in Kraken

SHIPS AHOY: The Black Pearl Crew (from left) Mara O'Reilly, Andrew Dawson and Sheamus O'Reilly competed in the teams event in the Kraken 102 at the Yeppoon Triathlon Festival.

TRIATHLON: Mara O'Reilly clocked a huge personal best in the 2km swim leg of the Kraken 102 at the weekend's Yeppoon Triathlon Festival.

"I haven't checked the official time but going by my watch it was 45 minutes,” she said.

"That's a big PB for me - more than eight minutes better than my previous best - which is amazing because the fog was so thick you could barely see the swim buoys.”

The feat is more incredible given that when O'Reilly came to Yeppoon from Ireland five years ago she could not swim a stroke and was terrified of the ocean.

The mother-of-two took up swimming lessons, conquering her greatest fear to compete for the third time at the popular annual festival.

She had intended to do the Kraken long-distance event (2km swim, 80km cycle, 20km run) by herself but a hip injury suffered completing the 70.3 Ironman in Cairns in June denied her the chance.

She instead competed in the team called Black Pearl Crew, along with husband Sheamus and Andrew Dawson.

"I was a little bit sad when I came out of the water that I wasn't running into the transition to get onto my bike,” O'Reilly said.

"But it was great to see Andrew head off on the cycle leg and to watch my husband, with just two weeks' notice, get to the finish line in his first 20km run.”

O'Reilly said it was wonderful to see competitors of all skill levels on the course on race day but it was equally as exciting to watch children as young as three taking part in the duathlon as part of Super Saturday.

She now has her sights set on doing the half-marathon at the Yeppoon Running Festival in September.

"I'll see whether I can do the half-marathon but if it has to be 10km then I have to accept that,” she said.

"I just have to be patient with this injury and not push too hard. I need to look at the bigger picture and get this recovery right so I can keep competing.”