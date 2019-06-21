Yeppoon Triathlon Festival covers all the bases for region

THEY'RE OFF: Competitors race into action in the Kraken 102 at last year's Yeppoon Triathlon Festival.

TRIATHLON: Simon Hearn and Courtney Gilfillan will return to defend their titles at next month's Yeppoon Triathlon Festival.

The duo powered to victory last year in the gruelling Kraken 102 long distance triathlon, which consists of a 2km swim, 80km cycle and 20km run.

They will be among hundreds of athletes taking on a variety of events at the two-day festival on July 20 and 21.

Last year's Kraken 102 men's winner Simon Hearn. Cody Fox

Race organiser Glenn Skinner said planning was "going along nicely” for the fifth edition of the popular annual event.

"It's building and we're probably on a par with most years,” he said.

"Entries are still a little slow but we'd expect a rush in the next couple of weeks.

"I think we're probably on track for 350 individuals and 30 teams, which will give us about 400 athletes.”

The festival starts with Super Saturday, which features a kids aquathlon (ages 7-13), a kids duathlon (ages 3-4) and a corporate duathlon (a social mixed gender event).

Sunday's program includes the Kraken 102 individual and teams events, the sprint distance triathlon (750m swim, 20km cycle, 5km run) and enticer distance triathlon (300m swim, 10km cycle, 2.5km run).

Skinner said a plan had been devised this year to further minimise the impact of the festival on the community.

Traffic would be able to get in and out of Yeppoon from the Iwasaki roundabout but as well this year a northbound lane would be open all the way from the roundabout to Byfield.

"There are going to be some places cut off but we're opening it up to 85 per cent of those cut off last year,” Skinner said.

"We've worked very hard with police, insurance and traffic management to maintain access for residents.

"I've been to races around the world and around Australia and I've not seen a race that will have as little impact on the everyday person as this one.”

Skinner said the festival would inject about $500,000 into the region's economy.

"The stats from a couple of years ago show that interstate guests usually stay five to seven nights and usually every competitor is worth 2.5 people because they usually travel as families or as groups.

"We usually get about 70 to 80 of our competitors from the Sunshine Coast area and they stay on average one to two nights.

"The numbers add up pretty quickly, and it's an awful lot of people who get to see our beautiful town who otherwise wouldn't have a reason to come here.”

Skinner said the festival was an opportunity to showcase everything the Yeppoon region had to offer.

"The more positivity we can have around the race the better. The better vibe that the town can create the more likely it is people will come back not only to the race but as tourists,” he said.

"That's ultimately what we want as a tourist town - we want people talking about us.”