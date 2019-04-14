Menu
FORMIDABLE: Yeppoon Seagulls' Tully Wehmeier breaks Norths' defence and scores a try.
Rugby League

Yeppoon undefeated after top-of-the-table clash with Norths

Jack Evans
by
14th Apr 2019 6:00 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: Cooler heads prevailed in a fiery top-of-the-table clash that saw Yeppoon Seagulls defeat Norths Chargers in round five of the Rockhampton Senior Local Rugby League competition, Saturday night at Browne Park.

Rugby league: Yeppoon Seagulls' Gavin Hiscox.
Yeppoon were quick to get off the mark with three unanswered try-goal combos before the 25-minute mark with one try from Samuel Lollo, and two from Tully Wehmeir, all of which were converted by impressive kicking from Jared Owens.

Rugby league: Yeppoon Seagulls' Jonathon Tavinor.
Norths did their best to close the gap before half time, with two tries from Justin Asse and Harlem Russell, but kicker Jack White was only able to secure one conversion.

Yeppoon's Jamie Minto opened the second half with a try backed up by the safe boot of Owens, which dragged the Seagulls' the lead out to 14 points.

Rugby league: Norths Chargers' Lance Kuveu.
Both sides posted some strong defence in the second half before Norths' Harlem Russell broke Yeppoon's line at the 20th minute and a goal from White saw the last score of the evening from the Norths.

Brendan Hoskin from the Seagulls scored a try in the last 10 minutes which Owens converted, making it a perfect kicking game, as the gap returned to 14 points.

Rugby league: Norths Chargers' Joshua Johnston.
Both sides put up their walls for the last nine minutes and scoring was stopped both ways.

Yeppoon walked away with the 16-30 win and remain the last team in the competition with the undefeated badge.

norths chargers rslrl rugby league yeppoon seagulls
