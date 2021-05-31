Yeppoon vets lodges plans again to expand clinic

A Yeppoon veterinary clinic has lodged plans to extend their clinic with more surgery and treatment rooms, animal wards and an imaging room.

Acacia Veterinary Clinic at 40 Normanby Street, Yeppoon, submitted the plans earlier in the month to Livingstone Shire Council.

The material change of use development permit was previously approved however the approval has since lapsed and a new application was required.

Plans for the extension at Acacia Veterinary Clinic

The proposal included an extension to the existing building with an additional 109 sqm to the GFA and more carparking at the rear of the site.

The extension wil be in the rear of the house and included a surgery, treatment room, separate dog and cat wards, rear porch, food prep areas and an imaging room on the upper floor.

There would be also be a laundry, bathroom and garden storage room on the ground floor.

Floor plan with the extension. Elite Fitout.

The application stated the extension will allow the clinic to be a more usable and practical space and the new facilities will provide appropriate care to clients.

The existing building front Normanby Street will remain unchanged.

Planning officers will now assess the application.