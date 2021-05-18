Yeppoon volunteers share more than just a love of gardening

The social connection and sense of belonging are what make volunteering such an enjoyable and gratifying experience for Yeppoon local of 35 years Karen Duncan.

Ms Duncan is part of the Nursery Natives volunteer team, that is based at the Livingstone Shire Community Nursery and is one of seven council volunteer groups that gives its time to a range of services across the community.

Although they started out as a bunch of strangers, Nursery Natives volunteer team members have found out they have more in common than just a love of gardening.

Nursery Natives volunteer Karen Duncan. Picture: Contributed

“We all love gardening and helping out here at the nursery but we’ve also all become good friends and we enjoy catching up and having a laugh together every week,” Ms Duncan said.

Nursery Natives volunteer Graham Soloman, who was also part of Capricorn Coast Landcare Group, said he enjoyed learning new things about gardening while giving back to the community.

“I like meeting new people, and this is a great way to do that while also contributing to your local community,” Mr Soloman said.

Nursery Natives volunteer Graham Solomon. Picture: Contributed

These volunteers, along with the many other groups and clubs throughout the region, are to be acknowledged and celebrated this week as part of National Volunteer Week held from May 17–23.

Established in 1989, National Volunteer Week is the largest celebration of volunteers in Australia and provided an opportunity to highlight the role they play in communities.

This year’s theme for National Volunteer Week was ‘recognise, reconnect, reimagine’.

Nursery Natives volunteer Marie Allen. Picture: Contributed

Mayor Andy Ireland said, although COVID-19 had prevented events from taking place over the past year, Livingstone Shire was pleased to celebrate the social, economic, and cultural contributions volunteers made to communities.

“While our volunteers generously donate their free time expecting little in return, it is so important to recognise their generosity, whether it be big or small, which helps to shape our wonderful community,” Mr Ireland said.

“Council is incredibly grateful for the time and energy these residents put into many different causes, which not only keep our community running efficiently, but also enhance our shire’s lifestyle and welcoming atmosphere.”

Councillor Pat Eastwood said each volunteer played an important role in improving Livingstone Shire and its services to the community.

“From Livingstone Libraries, the Community Centre, the Community Nursery, the Event Avengers, environmental groups like Capricorn Coast Landcare and Lammermoor Native Gardens, as well as those contributing to the shire’s shared spaces, our region is incredibly fortunate to have so many residents who give their time to help make our shire a better place,” Mr Eastwood said.

MORE STORIES:

Keppel Kraken to get major overhaul

Council to vote on controversial Ironpot waste facility

Council releases draft budget for consultation