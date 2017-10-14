Yeppoon walks the line with Johnny Cash tribute show

CASH LIVES: Jeff Carter performs in his Johnny Cash and the Outlaws show which hits Yeppoon tomorrow.

CASH LIVES: Jeff Carter performs in his Johnny Cash and the Outlaws show which hits Yeppoon tomorrow. Contributed

IN 1981, legendary musician Johnny Cash played at the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

While he has since passed away, his CQ fans have an opportunity to relive some of his greatest hits at Yeppoon tomorrow.

The Man In Black is immortalised in the Johnny Cash and the Outlaws tribute show, playing at The Strand Hotel.

Performer Jeff Carter created the show and will be performing all of Cash's hits.

The show will also feature outlaw country songs made famous by fellow music legends Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson.

"Johnny Cash covered and performed with some of the best outlaw musicians," he said.

Jeff said the show focused on a younger Johnny Cash, during his wilder years.

The Brisbane-based performer has been passionate about country music since the age of 14 when his grandmother gave him a cassette of a bluegrass band featuring John Fogerty.

"I love those songs about real-life stories of heartache...I've only really listened to songs and bands that tell stories," he said.

"One of the best compliments we get is that it reminds people of being with their parents or grandparents, when they were kids," he said.

"Fans of Johnny Cash, they feel the same way, they can relate to the songs."

Any fan would know there is no Johnny Cash without June Carter, who will also be immortalised in the show.

Before touring the show for the last 14 months, Jeff had previously performed the songs around Brisbane.

Johnny Cash produced some of the greatest songs in country music including I Walk the Line, Ring of Fire, Man in Black, Folsom Prison Blues and A Boy Named Sue.

Johnny Cash even came to Rockhampton and performed at the Showgrounds on June 21 1981.

The Grammy Award winner passed away in 2003, mere months after losing the love of his life, June Carter Cash.

The Johnny Cash and the Outlaws tribute show will play The Strand Hotel in Yeppoon from 3pm.

If you have any photos from Johnny's 1981 visit to the Beef Capital, you may send them to sean.fox@capnews.com.au.