Yeppoon win again but coach says there's still 'work to do'

STAND -OUT: Hooker Dean Blackman has been a leading figure for the unbeaten Yeppoon Seagulls so far this season and will have a big role to play again this weekend against Norths.

STAND -OUT: Hooker Dean Blackman has been a leading figure for the unbeaten Yeppoon Seagulls so far this season and will have a big role to play again this weekend against Norths. Jann Houley

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Yeppoon Seagulls remain unbeaten with just four games of the regular season to play but coach Shaun Goode says his side still has "a lot of work to do” if they want to win the A-grade premiership.

The Seagulls continued their impressive march with a 94-12 thumping of Woorabinda in the Round 14 clash in soggy conditions at Woorabinda on Sunday.

The Seagulls have won 11 of their 12 games and had a 14-all draw with reigning champions Rockhampton Brothers in Round 10.

READ: Why this A-grade clash produced a first for Seagulls coach

READ: Forwards pave the way in Norths' impressive victory

READ: Classy Seagulls soar in grand final replay

They have extended their lead at the top of the competition ladder to sit three points clear of Norths, with Brothers three points further back.

Goode said Sunday's game was a scrappy one but it was good to score such a big win in the testing conditions.

"You can't take a lot out of that game based on the one-sided scoreline,” he said.

"The major positives were that our defence in the middle and on the edges was very solid and our unforced errors were down on the previous week.

"Our attack is going pretty well and we've shown in recent weeks that we will attack right to the end.”

Centre Jace O'Neill was one of the Yeppoon Seagulls best in their big win over Woorabinda. Jann Houley

Goode said regular hooker Dean Blackman, who switched to five-eighth on Sunday, was a standout along with centres Jace O'Neill and Sam Lollo.

The Seagulls are steeling for a much tougher contest this weekend when they take on Norths at Browne Park.

"Norths are a very structured, very physical and fast team. They play very similar to how we play so I'm expecting a very hard hit-out,” Goode said.

"We just need to stick to our structure and be willing to change our game plan if what we've locked in isn't working.

"The key this weekend is our spine. If we can get blokes like Dean Blackman, Parry Boland and Jared Owens firing then everything else moves around them.”

Goode said he was happy with how his team was travelling but there was always room for improvement.

"We do work pretty hard on our evaluation sessions and on individual development with the guys,” he said.

"I'm happy with our results but we've still got a lot of work to do around the one per centers, the basic stuff, to make sure that we prevail at the end of the season.”

RESULTS