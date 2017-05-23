27°
Yeppoon woman dies after horror motorbike crash

Melanie Plane
| 23rd May 2017 6:31 AM
HORROR CRASH: A woman is critical after a serious crash on Yeppoon Rd. Photo courtesy of 7 New Central Queensland.
BREAKING 6.15AM: THE family and friends of a Capricorn Coast woman are mourning today after injuries sustained in a horror motorbike crash earlier this month claimed her life overnight.   

Around 4.10pm on Tuesday, May 9, the 40-year-old female motorcycle rider from Taroomball was travelling along Yeppoon Rd when she crashed near Access 8.  

 At the time, she was transported to the Rockhampton Base Hospital in a serious condition and Yeppoon Rd was closed for more than four hours as police swept the scene for evidence.   

The woman remained in a critical condition up until her tragic death late yesterday afternoon.   

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are continuing.  

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  fatal fatal crash motorbike crash yeppoon road crash yeppoon road fatal

