Yeppoon woman evades taxi fare, fronts court

Avarna-Lee Harrison did not pay a Yeppoon taxi driver the fare and it landed her in court.

WHEN a taxi driver suggested further action would be taken if Avarna-Lee Harrison did not pay her fare, she replied “call the cops then”.

That is exactly what happened and the 38 year old subsequently faced Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday.

There she pleaded guilty to an evading payment charge, as well as failing to comply with a police direction to produce a vehicle for impoundment.

The court heard that on July 8, Harrison was arrested at a Taranganba residence and issued with the order to produce the vehicle by a set date.

She failed to do so.

Then on October 12, she caught a taxi from her residence to a shopping centre without having the required funds to pay.

The court heard that at some stage later, Harrison had called the taxi company in an effort to make payment, but she was told the matter was being dealt with by police.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale told Harrison she could not just get into a taxi if she didn’t have the ability to cover the cost of a fare.

Harrison was fined $550.

