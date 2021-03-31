Yeppoon woman fined after cannabis confession

A Yeppoon woman who admitted to smoking cannabis regularly for her anxiety, has been fined.

Tarnya Marie Grayndler, 26, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on March 25 to cannabis possession.

The court heard that during a search of Grayndler’s bedroom at her Wildin Way residence on March 10, police found 0.5g of cannabis.

Grayndler told police officers that she smoked cannabis regularly for her anxiety.

The court heard that Grayndler had no similar offending since 2011.

She was fined $650 and a conviction was recorded.

