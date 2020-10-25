Yeppoon woman launches latest novel set in the swinging 60s

Yeppoon author Nene Davies has just released her latest book, The Narrows.

YEPPOON woman Nene Davies has launched her latest novel, The Narrows, and to celebrate – is holding a book launch this Saturday.

Author Nene Davies was born in England and raised in Wales.

She has lived in Australia for the past 18 years with her husband and family.

Ms Davies describes her latest book as ultimately a story of family and redemption, second chances, and how love always finds its way home.

“I’m really excited to share this book with everybody and while writing is mostly a solitary experience, this event is a great opportunity to finally be able to come together in person and meet with other like-minded creatines,” she said.

Plans for the second Capricorn Coast Writers Festival are well underway with Ms Davies a main committee member.

She said she was looking forward to putting together a program for the region in 2021.

“The Capricorn Coast is an amazingly supportive and welcoming community and it’s very open to new things, and all of that contributes to supporting creatives in our local arts and culture scene,” she said.

“We’ve also had fabulous support from Livingstone Shire Council in helping the inaugural event come to fruition last year.”

Livingstone Shire Council portfolio holder of Vibrant Community (Tourism, Events and Culture), Councillor Tanya Lynch, said Ms Davies was a local treasure and a valued committee member of The Capricorn Coast Writers Festival.

“This beautifully crafted story begins in the swinging 60s with two couples, one with a seemingly perfect life, the other wanting the impossible,” Cr Lynch said.

“Council is proud to host a wide variety of events and activities that not only support our local arts and culture community but also help to foster and grow the abundance of talent we have here in our fantastic region.”

ABOUT THE BOOK:

It’s the Swinging Sixties and in colourful London, everything’s changing.

Traditional boundaries between men and women, love and marriage, work and home, are in flux – and when a love triangle involves four people, the distance between all of them narrows.

It isn’t long, however, until an event rips away the mask of civility, and reveals secrets – and horrors – previously hidden.

Years later, and the next generation is dealing with the fallout of decisions made a lifetime ago. And nothing is as it seems.

BOOK LAUNCH:

Free event

Yeppoon Town Hall

Saturday, October 31

10am to 11.30am

To register, visit here