Yeppoon woman shares life-changing journey of travel

CANADA CALL: Yeppoon's Jordana Wilson pictured during her travels through Western Canada, which she'll talk about next Wednesday evening at Yeppoon Library as part of the popular Armchair Travel series. Contributed

YEPPOON woman Jordana Wilson will be taking guests through a journey in the Canadian Rockies at this week's Yeppoon Library Armchair Travel session.

The 26-year-old has returned home after spending an year in Kananaskis Country.

Ms Wilson will share all facets of this incredible part of the world with residents on Wednesday night over a cup of tea.

Travelling the country from October 2016 until September 2017, Ms Wilson said she was seeking to be submerged in a completely different world, and Alberta (Provence in Western Canada) delivered.

"What drew me to Canada was the endless adventure to be had in the natural wilderness of the Canadian Rocky Mountains,” she said.

"Some of the highlights of my time there were experiencing the dramatic season changes.

"There's nothing quite like watching the white winter wonderland melt away into stunning colourful blooming countryside.

"Horse-riding through the mountains and a helicopter trip over the highest peaks in Canada were two of my othr many favourites.”

Sharing her travel experiences to Siem Reap at a previous Armchair Travel presentation earlier this year, Ms Wilson said she believed travel was mandatory to aid our growth as human beings.

"It helps to open up our eyes, minds and hearts - to appreciate every culture and the unique treasures we all have to share with one another and grow,” she said.

"I am very much looking forward to sharing some of the special moments I have been lucky enough to experience in my travels to Canada through the Armchair Travel talk, and can only hope to inspire others to set out on their own journey.

"Armchair Travel offers an excellent opportunity for us to all share our stories and hopefully help those who are planning on setting out on their own journey.”

Livingstone Shire Councillor Pat Eastwood said the free Armchair Travel series continue to gain popularity among residents in the region.

Armchair Travel: Canada will be held at Yeppoon Library, Wednesday from 6pm - 7pm. For more information phone 4913 3850.