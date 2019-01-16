Yeppoon woman tackling anxiety with the arts

FOR Delaney Cheal, her experience with anxiety isn't a taboo subject, it's all apart of "being human”.

This is a concept she is conveying through her various creative outlets.

Whether it's running Yoga for Anxiety workshops, breaking the stigma through her music, or commissioning watercolour art, Ms Cheal is bringing creative therapy to Yeppoon and helping others find peace.

The 27-year-old Blackwater-born woman moved to Yeppoon when she was 20, after years of living in Emu Park and on-and-off in Byfield.

Delaney Cheal, artist and song writer. Allan Reinikka ROK140119adelaney

Ms Cheal recently teamed up with her partner Will Hearn to release a cover of Lou Reed's Walk on the Wild Side on SoundCloud.

"He's been tuning my voice and teaching me how to hit notes and how it works. It's helped me push through my self doubt,” she said.

Recently, Ms Cheal wrote a song about her experience with anxiety and anxiety attacks in particular.

Anxiety is a "fun” song, which has a goal of being "positive, shaking it up and not making the topic so taboo”.

"I went through five months of chronic anxiety and wrote the song about it,” she said.

"I was trying to write a song at the time and Will told me to write about what felt real at that moment and that's what I was learning about myself.

"It was definitely therapeutic, healing and freeing to get it out and share with others.

"I used to associate mental health issues or vulnerability with weakness and never talked about it, but now I've realised there's no shame at all and most people have it.”

Delaney Cheal, artist and song writer. Allan Reinikka ROK140119adelaney

Ms Cheal also ran a Yoga for Anxiety two-week series, where 25 participants per session shared their experiences and found healing.

"Although it's beneficial, teaching regular posture isn't my passion. Mine is about teaching the realness of being human,” she said.

"I talk about my story and what I learnt and simple tools like correct breathing and techniques and being in the body when doing any type of stretching.

"It lowers cortisol and puts you into a calming and stress relieving state.

"I found giving up caffeine and getting out of my head helped me.”

Ms Cheal does weekly classes every now and then and hopes to bring back the Yoga for Anxiety series again.

"I had great feedback for theming yoga around anxiety and for my song,” she said.

Another form of therapy that Ms Cheal found affective was art. She creates original watercolour pieces and sells them for local buyers.

Through Instagram, she has received plenty of interest in her pieces, particularly her whale paintings.

"It's calming and meditative and has been a really amazing reflective process,” she said.

"I've been doing it for two years. No matter what we do, if we keep doing it, it will get better.

"I've learnt through dealing with mental health, being a human and growing up in this world that creativity is serious soul medicine.

"I dry up and become stagnant if I'm not creating, whether it's yoga, art, singing or something I'm passionate about, I love them all equally and they are all forms of making beauty in the world.”

Ms Cheal hopes to take her art online and set up her own website.

"I paint mainly whales and naked women. Whales are big special animals and I think it's the textural element I like,” she said.

"With painting women I get a lot of freedom as it's one big shape and fluid. Whales are similar.

"I watch the paint and water colour do its thing and it's about giving up that control.”