Yeppoon woman's career takes laser-like direction

5th Jun 2017 8:38 PM
Kylie Medlin during a session at the Rockhampton Benevolent Home.
Kylie Medlin during a session at the Rockhampton Benevolent Home.

KYLIE Medlin has truly taken her CQUniversity Diploma of Beauty Therapy to new heights, not only securing a job as a laser therapist for a laser skin clinic that will open soon, she has a Queensland Training Award nomination.

The 38-year-old Yeppoon woman is still reeling from the news of her nomination in the Vocational Student of the Year category.

"I feel nervous and excited, but I know it's also a great opportunity and it also gives recognition of my work and the work of the beauty teachers at CQUniversity,” she said.

Kylie was one of four CQUniversity-trained students and a teacher to be nominated in the Central Queensland Regional Queensland Training Awards.

Since completing her diploma, Kylie's career has taken a new direction.

"I'm going to be working for Laser Clinics Australia, which will open in Rockhampton this week,” she said.

"I'm also studying a Bachelor of Nursing with CQUniversity.”

She said the fields of beauty therapy and nursing went hand in hand with her career.

The list of nominees is at https:// training.qld.gov.au/ qta/winners-and-finalists/ regions/cq-winners-finalists

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  beauty therapy cquniversity cquniversity diploma of beauty therapy kylie medlin

