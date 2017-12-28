Yeppoon woman's juice bar dream bringing Hawaii to Cap Coast

Owner of Mahalo Juice Bar and Eatery, Gina Enkuzis, has always dreamed of opening a juice bar in Yeppoon.

WHEN Gina Enkuzis first saw the construction site of her Yeppoon business, she was filled with gratitude that her dream was finally becoming reality.

It was this feeling of thanks that inspired Gina to envelop every part of her business in it with a carefully chosen name, Mahalo Juice Bar and Eatery.

Meaning 'gratitude' in Hawaiian, Gina had been waiting to open her fresh juice bar on the Capricorn Coast for years but opportunities had continually passed.

The 36-year-old finally found her dream spot on the edges of Farnborough Beach saying she pictured its future before works even started.

"I could imagine relaxing on a deck looking out into Farnborough Beach with an amazing coffee and Shaka Bowl," she said.

As a family run business, Gina says she wanted to offer the Yeppoon community something it's never seen before.

"We offer a huge range of smoothies, juices, smoothie bowls, sushi, toasties, and healthy alternatives delivered in an environmentally friendly way, all in a pristine location," she said.

Touches of Hawaiian vibes are strewn throughout the quaint eatery with raw wood, greenery and Yeppoon pineapples acting as impressive centrepieces, adding to the originality.

The mum-of-two has an extensive history in the hospitality industry which she says has helped her develop all the original recipes which have gotten rave reviews from customers.

At every opportunity Gina says she buys local produce, including farm-grown mangoes, pineapples and renowned Yeppoon coffee, Cuppa Cabana.

"We are committed to the people of the Capricorn Coast, it's environment and creating a happier, healthier and kinder community that includes all," Gina said.

With a cascading grassed area decked out in comfy pillows and umbrellas, Gina thinks it's the perfect place to relax and enjoy the view of Great Keppel Island all with a delicious juice in your hand.

"Mahalo is a happy and chilled out space that welcomes everyone including the kids - both the human and furry kind," she said.

Since the grand opening last Saturday, customers have been impressed with the quality of food and drinks but blown away with the location.

"I get to come to work everyday and watch the sun rise over this view," Gina said.

"Everyone always comments on the location, it's just perfect."

Mahalo Juice Bar and Eatery is open from 5.30am to 4.30pm everyday, below Yeppoon Beach House on Farnborough Rd.